“Y’all Leverage Is Having Syrup”: Shilo Sanders Gets Into Heated Clash With Canadian Over Which Country Is Better

A few weeks ago, Shilo Sanders stirred up quite the buzz when he went head-to-head with Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot over comments about his brother. In a fiery exchange, he made some controversial and sexist remarks that caught everyone’s attention. Now, Sanders is back in the spotlight again as a friendly visit to Canada blew into a cultural war.

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Sanders, along with some of his friends, visited Toronto, Canada, recently. He documented the entire time he spent there and posted it on his YouTube channel, which has 300,000 subscribers. During the visit, he got into an argument with a random Canadian.

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“Y’all’s leverage is having syrup. Our leverage is having our army,” said Sanders in a video on his YouTube channel.

However, the Canadian quickly presented a counterargument. He accused America of putting a constant burden on Canada. Hearing that, Sanders again brought up how the infamous Maple Syrup is the only thing Canadians can boast about against other nations. Notably, “Land of Maple Leaf” produces approximately three-quarters of the entire world’s maple syrup supply.

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However, the locals debunked that speculation of Sanders, noting that they don’t even like syrup. USA-Canada sports rivalries span ice hockey, soccer, Olympics. Likewise, Sanders, in his visit, may have wanted to go one up against the Canadians.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star joked about the rivalry but expressed genuine excitement about visiting Canada and making content around popular cities like Toronto. Yet, when the conversation about flexing his nation came up, he didn’t hesitate.

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Sanders felt very proud boasting about US military force, which reportedly stands as one of the strongest in the world. Not just that, there have been multiple times when the 26-year-old football safety sang praises of his nation and its armed forces. Notably, in a viral clip earlier this year, Sanders was also seen personally greeting and thanking members of the United States Armed Forces in public.

So, through these antics, one can surely understand his stance regarding both the USA and Canada. But amid that, there lies a possibility of Sanders moving to the “Land of Maple Leaf” soon.

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Could Shilo Sanders move to Canada and play in the CFL?

Shilo Sanders playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) is currently a legal possibility. In August 2025, reports surfaced that the Toronto Argonauts officially added Shilo Sanders to their CFL negotiation list. This bureaucratic designation gives Toronto the exclusive right to offer him a contract if he ever decides to play in Canada. No other CFL team can sign him.

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Moreover, under CFL rules, teams can add any unsigned international player to their 45-man negotiation list without the player’s knowledge or consent. Shilo did not initiate this move; Toronto simply claimed his rights as a safeguard after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him.

Imago August 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: August 16, 2025: Shilo Sanders 28 during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20250816_zsa_a234_241 Copyright: xAMGx

Interestingly, his brother, Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, was also on Toronto’s negotiation list. However, the Argonauts removed him from their exclusive negotiating rights list, allowing him to focus on his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. However, the same cannot be said for Shilo.

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So, there lies a possibility of the 26-year-old safety moving to Canada and representing the Toronto Argonauts. But there also stand a few potential obstacles that may impact the move. First and foremost is Shilo’s intention to pursue a career away from football. He has frequently voiced his opinion regarding the matter. Given his stature as a youth boxing champion, the combat sport appears as a suitable destination.

However, Shilo has yet to make his final decision regarding the matter. He once had high hopes of becoming an NFL star. But constant rejections, be it at the 2025 NFL draft or at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final roster cut, shattered Shilo’s confidence. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the 26-year-old.