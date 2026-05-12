Years After Battling Homelessness & Foster System, Buffalo Bills Star Shares Emotional Message on Major Milestone: “So Grateful”

Essentials Inside The Story The Buffalo Bills star was born into a family with 14 siblings.

Out of desperation, he once asked his favorite teacher if he could stay with him.

The struggles he endured will soon be shared with his fans and the wider world.

One thing that the NFL is never short on is inspirational stories. Stories that showcase human resilience and the ability to overcome seemingly impossible odds. Buffalo Bills running back and kick returner Ray Davis is one of the best examples of that. And now his journey is set to be shared with millions worldwide.

His inspirational story, from homelessness and the foster care system to the NFL field, is headed to the big screen. Davis shared the news on X, expressing his excitement.

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“I never would’ve thought in a million years I’d see my story on the big screen. I’m so grateful to share it on this platform, and this project holds a special place in my heart mentally and emotionally. Beyond excited to see it come to life. All glory to God. #BreakawayRay #Feb2027,” he wrote.

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As per The Hollywood Reporter, Crossroads Production is in deep development on Breakaway Ray. The feature film will be an adaptation of Davis’ journey to the NFL.

Davis was born into a family with 14 siblings. Instability marked his childhood from an early age, as both of his parents were incarcerated. Davis found himself living in a homeless shelter alongside two of his siblings at the age of 12. When a foster family later had room to take in only two of the children, Davis volunteered to stay behind so that his brother and sister could stay together.

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After that, Davis found himself struggling with homelessness and searching for a stable place to stay. During this time, he spent two months in a homeless shelter nestled beneath Zuckerberg General Hospital and Trauma Center. Davis survived on food from the pantry and spent hours watching movies on VCR and playing NCAA Football.

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Out of desperation, Davis asked his favorite teacher, Ben Klaus, if he could stay with him for a night or two. That temporary arrangement ultimately turned into Davis living with Klaus and his fiancée, Alexa, for nearly three years.

Another person who played an instrumental role in Ray Davis’ upbringing was Lora Banks. She met Davis when he was about 15 years old. He played AAU basketball alongside her son, Bradley. At the time, Davis was still in the foster care system and bouncing between shelters following his time with the Klaus family. Banks eventually became Davis’ legal guardian and provided him with the financial and structural support to pursue football.

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The final major figure in Davis’ upbringing was Patrick Dowley, who became Davis’ mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program. He essentially became Davis’ best friend and mentor. He attended Davis’ football games, taught him life skills like restaurant etiquette, and pushed him to be diligent in his schoolwork. Dowley would also take Davis on trips to watch the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors play.

Throughout the instability Davis experienced, he said that Dowley was the one constant in his life. Davis honored Dowley during his rookie NFL season by painting his photo on his cleats. The upcoming feature is stated to have Dowley as a main character alongside Davis in the film.

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Breakaway Ray is bound to carry a hefty emotional punch. But what’s especially notable about the project is the genuine momentum and established talent already behind it.

Ray Davis’ film secures proven Hollywood talent and state funding

The feature is set to be directed by Gary Fleder, who has an established track record after directing notable films such as Kiss the Girls, Runaway Jury, and Homefront. He also has prior experience directing an inspirational football story. He previously helmed The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. Fleder most recently directed an episode of Amazon’s smash hit Reacher.

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Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis 22 warms up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117135

The film is also being written by W. Peter Iliff, whose notable career dates back to the early 90s with writing credits on films such as Point Break, Patriot Games, and Varsity Blues.

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The Crossroads Productions project already has financing in place through Blue Fox Financing and also has the support of the Buffalo Bills and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Notably, the project also secured incentives through California’s Film Tax Credit program.

The film also hopes to bring attention to the more than 300,000 children currently in the U.S. foster care system while highlighting the importance of mentorship programs such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Davis’ two-year NFL journey so far has been a smash success, with Davis earning All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2025. After overcoming insurmountable odds, Davis should be incredibly proud of the journey so far. And soon, audiences across the world will get the opportunity to experience that journey on the silver screen.