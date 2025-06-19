‘Yellow Flag’ Raised Against Sam Darnold’s Minicamp Performance as Seahawks Want More From QB

Sam Darnold is no stranger to fresh starts. After leading the Vikings to a 14-3 season, the QB now faces his fourth playbook in as many years with Seattle. While some concepts look familiar, especially from his time with 49ers OC Klint Kubiak, this Seahawks offense presents new challenges. The transition hasn’t been seamless. Reports from minicamp suggest Darnold is still finding his footing, working through the kind of growing pains expected when switching systems. But as the NFC West looks tighter than ever, Seattle needs their $100.5M QB to settle in fast.

However, according to those watching closely, there’s reason for cautious concern. Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser spotted a few early warning signs that he calls a “yellow flag.” For a team banking on Darnold’s resurgence, these next few weeks could prove critical.

“I can’t say like Sam Darnold has really clearly demonstrated this strength where he’s doing this really well or he makes this throw repeatedly well,” Nemhauser observed. The concerns center on decision-making. “He’s thrown a handful of interceptions. He should have thrown a number more because Riq Woolen or Deon Witherspoon dropped some interceptions.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The critique hits harder when considering Darnold’s history: “You also look at his career and the guy has a pretty high turnover-worthy play rate (seventh highest).” Still, Nemhauser cautions it’s early, “I don’t think this is like a red alert, ‘things are absolutely a disaster,’ but it’s a yellow flag right now.” Yet the Seahawks’ staff sees things differently. HC Mike Macdonald praised Darnold’s progress, “Sam is doing a great job. Sam has a great feel for the offense right now in terms of growing every day. You can feel the improvement.” OC Klint Kubiak’s system shows promise, with Macdonald noting, “It’s exciting to work with. He’s a heck of a competitor.“

This contrast tells the story of Darnold’s career – flashes of potential mixed with lingering questions. After reviving his reputation in Minnesota, the $100.5 million QB now faces his toughest test: proving last season wasn’t a fluke. The coaches believe he can do it. The minicamp tape shows there’s work left.

That yellow flag isn’t just about Sam’s growing pains; it’s about what Seattle needs from him right now. The Seahawks didn’t hand him heavy cash to learn on the job; they need their QB to deliver.

Sam Darnold’s redemption arc test

The Seahawks didn’t bring Sam Darnold to Seattle just to learn the playbook. They expect him to deliver immediately in the tough NFC West. As Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pointed out, “Seattle’s top priority entering training camp should involve crafting an offense that plays to Darnold’s strengths.” The team knows the clock is ticking. With the NFC West up for grabs, they can’t afford a slow start from their QB.

There are reasons for optimism. The QB’s reunion with OC Klint Kubiak helps; they worked together in San Francisco two years ago. But as Knox noted, “Their reunion in Seattle has been a bit of a learning process.” The playbook might look familiar, but the expectations are higher. In addition, it has been days since the first union. So, all in all, Seattle needs the Pro Bowl version of Sam they saw in Minnesota, not the QB who “struggled with pocket awareness and poor decision-making” late last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seattle’s front office made its gamble clear when it moved on from Geno Smith. Now the pressure shifts to Darnold to prove he’s finally found a home – and to Kubiak to build an offense that maximizes his QB’s talents while masking his flaws. As training camp looms, the Seahawks don’t just need their new QB to learn the system. They need him to own it.

The 28-year-old’s now on his fifth team since 2018, because coaches keep betting they can unlock his talent. Seattle offers his best shot yet – Kubiak’s familiar system, proven weapons, and organizational belief. But in the brutal NFC West, history won’t matter. Either Sam delivers like the QB they’re paying him to be, or this becomes just another chapter in what could’ve been.