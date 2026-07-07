“You Are a Traitor”: Former NFL QB Calls Out U.S. Citizens Rooting Against Team USA vs. Belgium in the World Cup

Who would have thought that the US’s own fans would not support them over Folarin Balogun’s suspension case? The team went 2-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina to enter the round of 16. But the controversies eclipsed the success. The result? They didn’t support the team against Belgium. However, one decision shouldn’t turn fans against their own country, and that’s exactly what former NFL star Robert Griffin III is pointing out.

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“If you are a US Citizen and you aren’t rooting for the USA against Belgium, you are a traitor,” former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said on X. “No other way to put it. You can’t be trusted if you are rooting against your own country in the World Cup.”

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Well, the frustration hits Griffin even more because the US eventually lost 1-4 against Belgium. But this loss hurts more because the country’s own fan base was not supporting the team. The USMNT fans openly cheered for the opposing team because the decision was completely wrong for them.

It all happened when Folarin Balogun was shown a red card for stepping on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle. Now, this meant he had to face suspension, but FIFA allowed officials to review the decision before deciding whether he could play again.

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Turns out, US President Donald Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red card, and FIFA used one of its rules to temporarily stop Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match ban.

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The rule states: “The judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure. By suspending the implementation of the sanction, the judicial body subjects the person sanctioned to a probationary period of one to four years.”

This decision didn’t sit well with fans, especially U.S. fans, because it is the first time since 1962 that a player sent off with a red card at the World Cup is not automatically suspended. They believed that political influence should not affect football decisions, and this could set a bad example for future tournaments.

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Along with fans, even former FIFA president Sepp Blatter criticized FIFA’s decision.

“Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls,” Blatter said on X. “They are overturned by rules, evidence, and independent bodies. If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match, the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA?”

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But how ironic is the incident that despite taking back Balogun’s suspension, the US couldn’t perform well and eventually lost against Belgium.