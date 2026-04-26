“You Are an Idiot”: Micah Parsons Fires Back at Steelers Legend After Backlash Over Awkward Makai Lemon Interview

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 20th overall pick, Makai Lemon, has been grabbing a lot of headlines, not just because of his entry into the league, but also because of how people have reacted to the team drafting him. Recently, Bleacher Report featured Micah Parsons and Malik Nabers in a 2026 NFL Draft video, interviewing Lemon. A 21-second clip from the video has emerged online, highlighting that Parsons was trolling the rookie, which proved to be an awkward moment for Lemon. This resulted in Pittsburgh Steelers legend Le’Veon Bell taking a dig at him.

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Bell first tweeted, “$188m can’t un-lame a lame.” The linebacker also fired back at him, leading to a heated online argument. Parsons hit back by tweeting, “You took a 10-second reel and tried to make a moment!! This is lame.”

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Following that, Bell tried to explain to Parsons what exactly Lemon was trying to convey in his interview, but Parsons took a shot at the three-time Pro Bowl team member.

“You are an idiot, please watch the full video before you respond!!” wrote Micah Parsons in response to Le’Veon Bell’s criticism, via X.

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The video that Parsons is talking about is over three minutes long and featured on the Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel. Adam Lefkoe was the host of the interview, and it was his introductory statement that made the five-time Pro Bowler laugh.

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“He [Makai Lemon] is now the wide receiver for the greatest franchise in the NFL,” said Adam Lefkoe. “It is the Philadelphia Eagles.”

The Eagles have been one of the best franchises this century. They have played Super Bowls and won two. Their recent victory was in 2024, when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the host’s statement does hold some ground.

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Parsons did not interrupt Lemon, but it was calling the Eagles the “greatest franchise” that did not sit well with him. Many have not liked Parsons’ comments, but the Green Bay Packers player also showed support for the newly drafted player.

“Hey, congratulations, bro, seriously,” said Micah Parsons. “You walking into a great group of guys, I would say. Between Saquon [Barkley], DeVonte [Smith], Lane [Johnson], those guys have been along for so long, and you can really absorb a lot from those guys… You are around a great group of offense early in your career.”

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Imago November 15, 2025, Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 faces the USC fans after he catches the pass in the endzone for the touchdown in action in the third quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251115_zma_c04_1317 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Undoubtedly, Lemon getting picked did cause a lot of stir around the NFL circles. The talent is there for everyone to see, but many have stated that it could be a risky pick by the Eagles, especially with A.J. Brown expected to leave the franchise. However, they have full faith in their first-round selection.

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Makai Lemon’s draft was a one-of-a-kind situation

Makai Lemon to the Philadelphia Eagles was something that many did not see happening. The reason? The Pittsburgh Steelers. Lemon was a top target of the Steelers, who hosted him for a Top 30 pre-draft visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, one mistake and everything changed for the Black and Gold.

The Steelers had the 21st pick, but they got on a call with Lemon even before his name was announced. It gave the other franchises an idea of who they were going for. This was when the Eagles moved three places up and gave up their two fourth-round picks, alongside the 23rd pick they originally owned. They drafted him with the hopes of pairing him with DeVonta Smith.

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Unfortunately, it ruined the Steelers’ chance of getting him. While many blamed the Cowboys for hampering their chance to draft the WR, the franchise had other motives. Getting a 23rd pick would lower their draft capital. On top of that, two-fourth round picks would have helped them to get more players to improve the roster. So, all in all, it was the highlight of day one. But it could not have happened without the Steelers’ blunder.