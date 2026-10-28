“You Are the Ones I Play So Hard For”: Lamar Jackson Fires Back at Critics Questioning Ravens QB’s Commitment Amid Injury Problems

Lamar Jackson saw a TikTok video about his ankle injury, and he did not scroll past it. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback, a two-time NFL MVP who has missed three straight games, left a comment under the video that is now going viral.

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“💜💜💜💜PPL like you are the ones I play so hard for💯”

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The video was a rant about how the Ravens handle Jackson’s injuries. The creator blamed the team for being vague and said they never explain how serious the problem is.

“Every time he gets hurt, they don’t explain the severity of his injuries. They always say, ‘Oh, he’s day-to-day’ or ‘He shouldn’t be out too long. He should be back anytime.’ He had a high ankle sprain.”

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He then compared Lamar Jackson’s case with Patriots receiver A.J. Brown, who also hurt his ankle in Week 1. Brown missed four games and returned on October 18. The creator believes the reaction was very different.

“But Lamar get a high ankle sprain, everybody got something to say. ‘Oh, oh, other quarterbacks play hurt.’ Other quarterbacks are not like my quarterback! My quarterback is a Lamborghini. Your quarterback is a Chevy Cobalt. They’re not the same.”

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He also addressed Jackson’s importance to the team, and he said the same critics ranked Jackson 69th after he played hurt last year.

“Your quarterback is a part of the team; my quarterback is the team.”

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Jackson hurt his left ankle late in the first half of the Ravens’ 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans on October 4, and he did not return. He has not played since. He had been sharp before that; Baltimore led 24-7 at halftime, and Jackson had thrown two touchdown passes and 222 yards already.

The question of how bad it is has been messy. Jackson said his own staff told him it was a high ankle sprain, and he brushed off a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that described the injury differently.

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“You know, he’s just reporting. Somebody probably told him that too, though, so can’t blame him. But nah, man, my staff told me it was a high ankle sprain, so we’re going with what Adrian [Dixon] told me. Not going with what Ian told me.”

Problem is, the true status of Lamar Jackson’s health has been a puzzle. Jackson participated in the walk-through last Wednesday along with some reps at the team’s full practice, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. On the next two days, he practiced on a limited basis and took some reps with the first team.

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But on Saturday, his status went from “questionable” to “out.”

Without him, the Ravens went 1-2. Backup Tyler Huntley beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-23 in overtime, then Baltimore lost to the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson was inactive for the 35-13 loss to the Bengals, and the Ravens are 4-3 and last in the AFC North.

The focus now shifts to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, with Rapoport claiming Jackson is expected to return. Minter said Jackson was working hard to get back on the field, adding that the team would have a clearer picture of his availability after Wednesday’s practice.

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Jackson has also been honest about the last time he played hurt. Last season, he missed three games after getting injured against the Kansas City Chiefs and one with a deep back contusion; he finished with 349 rushing yards. Looking back last week at playing through injuries last season, he said:

“I feel like that was dumb a little bit. I was still I’m hurt, and I’m trying to help my team win, but I’m not to my full capabilities, not even close to it. I’m just trying.”

The Ravens badly need him. Baltimore has dropped two straight, and the division race is slipping away. If Jackson takes the field, will he be able to protect that ankle and quiet the critics at the same time?