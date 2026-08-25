“You Better Do Everything”: 3X Super Bowl Winning Coach Airs Honest Thoughts After Mike Mike Vrabel’s Thin Squad Claim

After the Patriots’ second preseason game, Mike Vrabel explained why he has kept key starters out of the preseason. Then, he believed they didn’t have a very deep team, which raised questions about the Patriots’ depth at different positions. Vrabel later explained his comment, and Eric Mangini also backs him up.

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“Usually the fourth game is where you’re able to see all those guys,” Eric Mangini said on First Things First. “And if you don’t feel like you know who the third outside linebacker’s gonna be, who the fifth offensive lineman’s gonna be, who the core special teams guys are gonna be, and you’ve got this group of candidates, the best way to determine how those guys are gonna distinguish themselves is by playing them. So that’s part of it. “

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“Now the other part is that if you don’t feel like that next guy in is a comparable upgrade, then you better do everything you can to protect the guys that you have. The worst thing that can happen is to lose guys in preseason.”

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Vrabel explained the reason behind his comment on the team’s depth, as the Patriots need backup players who are ready to play if their starters get injured or cannot play.

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“That’s just kind of where we were constructed, and I think we can always work to improve that,” Vrabel said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “You just know that through the course of the season you’re going to need so many of those guys just because things are going to happen and we have to be ready to play games without those front-line guys.”

Vrabel also said he was not blaming the front office. He meant that the Patriots need to develop their young players and find reliable backups for their starters. The team already knows who its main players are, but it still needs to find players who can replace them if needed. Other teams, including the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans, have also rested their starters during preseason games.

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The Patriots have some depth problems on the offensive line. Backup tackle Marcus Bryant hurt his ankle against Philadelphia. Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich were also dealing with injuries. Because of this, New England had to rely more on players like Greg Van Roten and James Hudson III. So, losing their starters too during preseason is not an option for them.

The Miami Dolphins also faced a similar problem. Trey Moore was expected to be a starter, but he injured his ankle during the preseason game against the Giants. His injury created another concern for Miami’s depth.

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On top of that, Vrabel also wants the Patriots to develop their younger players. He mentioned Namdi Obiazor and Khalil Jacobs as young linebackers the team hopes can improve.