“You Better Not Throw to Him”: Jayden Daniels Publicly Confronted by Angry 49ers Fan Amid Brandon Aiyuk Speculation

Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers’ situation is getting worse with every passing day. From a contract dispute, the situation has now escalated to badmouthing. Aiyuk is openly criticizing the team on social media, comparing his experience with the team to modern-day slavery. And at the same time, he’s been openly courting the Washington Commanders. That was never going to sit well with the Faithful.

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“Jayden Daniels! F–k Brandon Aiyuk! F–k Brandon Aiyuk,” a fan said to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels during Spain vs Austria’s World Cup match. “You better not throw s–t at him next year. F–k Brandon Aiyuk!”

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Brandon Aiyuk has repeatedly said that he wants to play for the Washington Commanders if the San Francisco 49ers release him. Aiyuk and Daniels already know each other because they played together at Arizona State. Washington also has another connection with Aiyuk, as general manager Adam Peters was part of the 49ers’ front office when the team drafted Aiyuk in 2020.

They played only one season together in college, but Aiyuk recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards catching passes from Daniels. Ideally, they make for a great pair. But in the real world, Aiyuk has become a major red flag, thanks to his constant rants on social media against the 49ers. Daniels has been non-committal about the scenario of them playing together.

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“I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said at a presser in May. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.”

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Aiyuk is currently in a war of words against the 49ers. It all began in 2024, when he injured himself during the season. He failed to show up at rehab, which played a part in the 49ers voiding his guaranteed money for the 2026 season, per ESPN. Aiyuk then became a no-show at the building, which also forced the team to move him to the reserve/left squad list.

In the last few weeks, however, Aiyuk has been vocal about his hate for San Francisco. He called the team “stupid,” “dumb,” and “scared,” and head coach Kyle Shanahan and his former agent, Ryan Williams, “predators.” Aiyuk wants to be released from the team ASAP, but San Francisco is taking its sweet time.

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“Man, get me off this b-m a-s team, man,” Aiyuk said in his most recent video.

Brandon Aiyuk has also been cheering for the Commanders on his Instagram. Burgundy seems to have become a recurring color in his fashion choices of late, as seen in his latest dance video. There are no doubts about where he wants to go next, but whether he’ll have his wish granted is still a mystery.