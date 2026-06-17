“You Can’t Fix Stupid”: Washington Legend Slams Brandon Aiyuk Rumors As 49ers Set To Release Disgruntled WR

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is seemingly eager to leave the Bay Area. He hopes to join his college teammate Jayden Daniels at the Washington Commanders, the lone team being fielded as a potential landing spot for the WR. However, looking at the mess he’s created after stoking the fire of his feud with the 49ers, Mark Schlereth sounded an alarm (once again).

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“You can’t fix stupid,” Schlereth said on the Grant & Danny Show on 106.7 The Fan. “You think your expert tutelage is gonna get that guy to not have a meltdown when something doesn’t go his way? I have no time for that level of selfishness, that level of self-conceit, that level of ‘It’s about me and not about the team’. You cannot win with dudes like that on your team.”

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Aiyuk’s recent mini-rants on social media had become everything Niners Nation could talk about in the last few weeks. In one of the videos, he said that the team was “scared” to release him. In the other one, he called them “stupid” and “dumb, having been able to pocket $48.15 million of the $120 million-worth contract he’d signed in 2024. Those outbursts (now deleted) have probably quashed what little hope there was of Aiyuk finding a new team this season.

The last time Aiyuk played a down for San Francisco was in Week 7 of the 2024 season, after which his MCL and ACL. It might not have been his last if the WR had shown up for rehab and adhered to other contract obligations in the 2025 offseason. There was no contact between Aiyuk and San Francisco when the team voided his 2026 guaranteed money. The red flags in his off-field conduct have made it tough for anyone to see past them.

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Imago Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the 49ers are “finally prepared to move on from him,” after speaking to multiple sources within the NFL. He mentioned that it is very possible that Aiyuk’s “next time will not be making any long-term commitment to him.”

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Schlereth had stressed this very uncertainty in the WR’s career a few days ago.

“He ended up getting paid, quit showing up to rehab, ended up taking $50 million, and then he’s calling the team that gave him $50 million stupid for giving him $50 million,” Schlereth said on the Stinkin’ Truth podcast. “You think everybody is gonna line up and trade for you now?”

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Washington was only seen as a potential landing spot for Aiyuk because it is still without a solid WR2. Terry McLaurin has done his best to hold the fort down by catching the majority of Daniels’ passes, but it hasn’t been enough. Aiyuk seemed like a great fix, having thrown for 1,342 yards in 2023.

Previously, he’d shared a post on Instagram geotagged with Washington DC, and a few weeks earlier, he was seen on his Instagram story wearing a Commanders cap.

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But per Canfora’s report, nobody is looking at the WR as a catch.

“We don’t need that here,” a team executive told the insider about signing Aiyuk to a veteran-minimum deal. This franchise will also not express any interest in the WR when he is dropped, they confirmed to La Canfora.

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We now have to wait and watch if the Commanders really roll the dice on Brandon Aiyuk. They’ve been cautioned by many experts and their own former players, but the ball is now on their court.