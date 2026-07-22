“You Can’t Make Me Hate ESPN”: Cam Newton Breaks Silence After Abrupt Firing Alongside Ryan Clark in Mass Layoffs

ESPN has let go of some notable faces, and it’s not creating a good look for the network. This round of layoffs came for veterans Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, and Cam Newton, among others. However, Newton had a nuanced response to being dropped by ESPN.

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“I was counseled to say, ‘Cam, there is not another platform on linear television in your field like ESPN,’” Newton shared on the 4th&1 podcast. “And that was truer words that could not be spoken any clearer. You can’t make me hate ESPN. What I’ve learned, it was an internship, almost. … They’re the leading sports source for a reason. They have a leading talent, not only in front of the camera, but behind the scenes.

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“… When the news came about, yes, I felt like anybody else would. I didn’t [see it coming],” he continued. “But that’s not the topic that I want to belabor on. … I still left with some things that you can’t pay for. And that’s relationships, that’s connections.”

Newton’s dismissal was reported by OutKick first.

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Last year, Newton became Stephen A. Smith’s primary co-host on First Take after ESPN fired Shannon Sharpe, after joining the show in 2024. The former NFL star has a massive following online and through his aforementioned very popular podcast. He has also featured in the network’s programming before.

However, following ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Network in January this year, a shake-up was expected. According to the internal memo sent to employees, some “difficult decisions” had to be taken, and “most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition. According to an April report from Puck, 30 employees were set to lose their jobs.

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ESPN also let go of notable figures in 2023, the last time they laid off people on a large scale. Jeff Van Gundy, Todd McShay, Suzy Kolber, and others were part of those cuts. 20 commentators were dismissed in that round.

However, Newton isn’t too disappointed.

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“What I will tell you is this,” the former quarterback said. “Ryan Clark is going to be okay. The Pivot (Clark’s podcast) ain’t going nowhere. Yeah, it’s unfortunate what happened to me, some would think, but I’m good. 4th&1 ain’t going nowhere.”

Newton also cited Emmanuel Acho as an example, who has built a solid online following via the Speakeasy podcast. Before that, Acho was dropped by Fox Sports, with whom he had worked since 2020. He’d also won a Sports Emmy while with the network.

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In Newton’s view, the personalities best positioned to survive industry shakeups are those who already own a platform that can thrive without one. He appears more interested in what comes next.