“You Can’t Touch Me!”: NFL Staff Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Jaguars Star After Travis Hunter’s Interception Against Patriots

Who would have thought a simple celebration would turn into a sideline argument? After Travis Hunter took his first career interception against the Patriots, an NFL staffer got into a heated argument with Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen, and things turned rough.

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“You can’t touch me! Hey! He pushed me!” the ball boy said, as per Ari Meirov’s X post.

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The reaction came after Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen got into a brief scuffle with an NFL sideline staffer/ballboy while trying to get Travis Hunter’s first NFL interception ball. Hines-Allen wanted to retrieve the ball so Hunter could keep it as a special memory.

The ballboy resisted, and the situation quickly became heated. Well, the moment was so charged that things escalated fast.

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Travis Hunter made his first NFL interception in the second quarter against the New England Patriots. The play came with just over a minute left in the half, when Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was trying to find Efton Chism in the end zone.

Hunter jumped and intercepted the pass in the end zone, stopping the Patriots from scoring. The big play helped the Jaguars keep their 14–3 lead heading into halftime.

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The moment was so exciting for Hunter that he even danced in front of the camera to express his emotions.

Hunter was also overwhelmed after he took his first career interception.

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“It felt great, but I was on to the next play,” Hunter said after the game. “That happened in the second quarter, so I had to finish the game. Interceptions are great to catch, but I was focused on winning the game and continuing to focus on the next play.”

However, this isn’t the first time Hines-Allen got into a heated situation with someone during the game. During the Colts’ game against the Jaguars in December 2025, Travon Walker brought Rivers down near the end of the third quarter. As Rivers got back on his feet, he casually tossed the ball toward Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen then went to the ground, seemingly trying to draw a penalty. However, the nearby umpire saw the exchange and kept the flag in his pocket. Hines-Allen also turned down Rivers’ offer to help him back up.

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The two exchanged words and briefly got into each other’s faces before teammates stepped in to separate them. No penalty was called on the play.

But even with such rough moments, the Jaguars made their way through the end and won.

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The Jaguars bounced back from their loss to Denver by beating the Patriots 35–6, improving to 2–1. Trevor Lawrence had a strong game, throwing three touchdown passes while completing 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards with an interception.

Jacksonville’s defense also made a big impact, forcing three turnovers, including Drake Maye’s fumble and two interceptions. The Jaguars then pulled away in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns just 18 seconds apart to take firm control of the game.

Now, it will be interesting to see if they will be able to continue the same success in coming games or not.