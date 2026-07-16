“You Can’t Win the Job”: Shedeur Sanders Hit With Tough Wake-Up Call Ahead of Browns Camp

Shedeur Sanders is still giving Deshaun Watson serious competition in the QB1 battle, which will reach its final stages when training camp opens later. However, the job is still not done. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Sanders needs a big push to help outshine the senior quarterback.

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“And my guess is, and they haven’t admitted this, if Shedeur Sanders ends up being a Pro Bowler this year, maybe [Todd Monken] will be reflecting during an interview and he’ll say, ‘Well, you know, the moment that it all turned was early in the offseason program, I brought Shedeur Sanders into my office and I showed him some of the tape of Deshaun Watson going through basic drills and Shedeur going through basic drills.” Mike Florio said on NFL on NBC.

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“And I said to Shedeur, ‘You can’t win the job if this is how you’re going to approach these drills. You got to put everything into it, or Watson is the guy who’s going to earn the job. And by the time that we go play, the decision will have been made.'”

This quarterback battle in Cleveland has really come down to two names: Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Early on, Sanders looked like he was playing catch-up.

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One particular video clip from those early practices caught Florio’s eye. During offseason camp, both quarterbacks ran an identical play: drop back, fake the pitch, reset to throw. Watson’s execution was sharp, the kind that opens things up for a receiver. Sanders did not look that good, according to Florio. He called it “half a–ed,” like Sanders was only going through the motions instead of treating the rep seriously.

Florio figured a change in this mentality would help Sanders sway the quarterback fight to his side. As the offseason wore on, though, he seemed to narrow the gap to Watson, as noted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Brad Gagnon from Bleacher Report even claimed Sanders will win the starting role.

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Speaking of Watson’s career in Cleveland, it has been anything but trouble-free. He played only 19 games across the last four years, thanks to his injuries and legal trouble. Shedeur Sanders was given QB1 duties at the beginning of Week 10 last year and finished with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

It is presumed that Watson will be the starter this year because of his improved health and the experience that he brings. However, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot has flagged an issue with the veteran quarterback’s throwing capability, sensing that his arm must be fatigued. Even though the Browns are off from work right now, Watson returned to the facility with his private physiotherapist to train.

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Will this open up a new window for Shedeur Sanders? We will have to wait and watch.