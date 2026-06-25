“You Don’t Belong Here”: Brendan Sorsby Receives Brutal Reality Check From 3x Pro Bowler As NFL Blocks QB’s Dream

Brendan Sorsby’s NFL hopes hit a dead end on June 23, when the league declined to hold a supplemental draft. It’s a brutal reality for a prospect who was once touted to be a top pick in the draft someday. Sorsby is leaving no stone unturned to try to convince anyone listening that he is still worthy of a second chance. But according to three-time Pro Bowler Josh Cribbs, the QB doesn’t deserve it.

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“So many people want to be in the NFL,” Josh Cribbs said on BIGPLAY Cleveland. “So many people want to go pro. So many people want to be where these athletes are. … Let the main thing be your main thing. If your main thing is not playing ball and ball isn’t life for you, maybe you don’t belong here. Maybe you don’t belong in that jersey.”

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When Brendan Sorsby was in the transfer portal this year, he was one of the best prospects available. He’d established his worth by racking up 5,613 yards and 45 touchdowns in his stint with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Before Texas Tech signed him, even NIL giant LSU Tigers were in the mix. Before the gambling scandal, Sorsby was wanted for his skills. But now, that is no longer the case.

The NFL denying the draft to Sorsby implies that it does not want a PR issue. The college football world made it very clear that the quarterback did not deserve to bow out with a good senior year, which was the only reason he did not declare for the 2026 draft. Georgia and Nebraska canceled their future schedules with Texas Tech after Sorsby got a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, which technically restored his eligibility. He had to leave Texas Tech to prevent any further backlash.

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NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby 2 looks to hand off during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_2292019 was the last time a supplemental draft was held, particularly for Terrelle Pryor. He was investigated for selling memorabilia while in college, which is comparatively mild to the $90,000 figure that Sorsby reportedly wagered over the past four years. Sorsby checked himself into rehab to treat his gambling addiction, but there is a reason why teams will be hesitant to have him on, despite his skills.

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“He placed 2,900 bets. This was not 30 bets or something like that,” Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot said on Orange and Brown Talk. “This was 2,900 bets on college sports, pro sports and other niche sports. So this is a pretty robust addiction that he had.”

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The NFL received Sorsby’s application for the supplemental draft just three working days before the June 22 deadline. In response to the quarterback’s request, the NFL notified him that the request was made “without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning [his] recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions.”

Even though it looks bleak for Sorsby, he still hasn’t given up his fight. Jeffrey Kessler, the QB’s attorney, told ESPN that not holding the supplemental draft “is a violation of the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and the law.” The team plans to take this up with the NFL Players’ Association. We will have to wait and see what becomes of this situation.