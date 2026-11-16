“You Don’t Stand a Chance”: Jordan Love Calls Out Packers’ O-Line After Taking Eight Sacks Against Vikings

The Week 10 game was especially troubling for the Green Bay Packers. They didn’t just lose by a 20-point margin (30-10). They got demolished by the Minnesota Vikings’ defense.

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Quarterback Jordan Love was able to open the scoring with a touchdown only in the third quarter. On their next drive, the Packers scored a field goal, and that wrapped up their scoring for the week. The Vikings’ defense stopped Love and his offense. The only thing that helped Love in the third quarter was a series of quick plays.

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“I think that’s something that we’ll look at,” Love said when a reporter asked him if he’d have preferred to go to the quick game stuff before the halftime, during the postgame press conference. “We had some success in the second half. Jumping the ball, doing some things. But I think, to your point, when you’re facing a defense that’s pressuring that way, you got to be able to get the ball out quick and have those answers and find the holes in the defense, because obviously, there’s holes out there when they’re bringing the pressure.

“It’s definitely something we’ll look at and how we can be better, because you don’t stand a chance sometimes when you’re getting pressure, and the routes are still developing.”

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It’s worth noting that the Vikings sacked Love eight times in the game. In any of his previous 56 starts, Love had never been sacked more than five times in a game. But this time, the Vikings shattered that mark by recording their sixth sack early in the second half on their way to eight total.

The breakdown comes down to a clear mismatch between Minnesota’s aggressive blitz schemes and Green Bay’s overwhelmed pass protection. Even though Jordan Love got the ball out quickly—averaging 2.33 seconds from snap to throw—the Packers’ shuffled front five, tight ends, and running backs repeatedly lost one-on-one matchups up the middle and on the edges, giving Love no clean pocket to step into.

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While eight sacks is a career-worst outlier, the underlying issue has been building all year. Entering Week 10, Green Bay ranked dead last in the league in pass-block win rate, meaning Minnesota simply exposed a systemic crack that opponents have been targeting for weeks.

Weighing in on those sacks, a reporter expressed concern for the quarterback, asking how “banged up” he was after a game with so many collisions. But Love didn’t let the sacks trouble anyone.

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“I’m alright. Took some shots, for sure,” Love said, addressing the concern. “But, [I’ll] be alright.”

The reporter then asked about the third-quarter play in which Love hit wide receiver Christian Watson for a completion, but the quarterback was down. As expected, the quarterback brushed it off.

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“No, there was one I just got stepped on pretty good,” Love added. “It was just kind of a bruise, trying to get back up from that. But no, I’ll be fine.”

Well, Love completed 17-of-27 passes for 220 yards and just one touchdown. He also threw one interception. His passer rating was 85.4. In their previous game against the Vikings this season, as per Pro Football Focus, Love faced pressure on 25 of his 46 dropbacks. 15 of them out of 18 ended up in hits, including four sacks.

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But this time, as per ESPN Analytics, he faced pressure on 60 percent of his dropbacks. Apart from the eight sacks, the Vikings’ defense also landed 12 quarterback hits.

Vikings defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez led the charge with two sacks and four quarterback hits. Meanwhile, Andrew Van Ginkel recorded one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Dallas Turner had one sack, two quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery. That left Kyle Van Noy, Jalen Redmond, Eric Wilson, and Elijah Williams with one sack each.

Losing three fumbles and throwing one interception certainly put the Packers in trouble. Following the 30-10 loss, the entire Green Bay locker room expressed their frustration. Even Love noted that.

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“You have a game like that, where it just feels like we’re not able to overcome, we’re not able to play our game and do things that obviously in previous weeks we’ve been able to do,” Love said. “So definitely frustrated, but it’s one of those things we’ve got to look at it. We’ve got to see where we can improve.”

Absorbing a career-worst eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits in a 30-10 blowout loss leaves zero room for sugarcoating. As Green Bay enters its bye week, Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ offensive line must urgently fix their pass protection and quick-game adjustments before Jordan Love takes another beating.