Darren Woodson remembers when the Dallas Cowboys could walk into an opposing stadium and still feel at home. During the franchise’s dominant run in the early 1990s, Cowboys fans travelled everywhere with the team, even to San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. But the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium during Dallas’ latest meeting with the 49ers offered a stark contrast.

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San Francisco 49ers supporters made their presence felt on November 15, booing the Cowboys as they ran onto the field. The sight prompted Woodson to reflect on how much the franchise’s fortunes have changed. Speaking on The Darren Woodson Show, the three-time Super Bowl champion recalled the travelling support Dallas once enjoyed.

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“It was kind of turned around when we were playing in the early 90s. We had a ton of Cowboys fans everywhere we went. It didn’t matter if it was in Candlestick Park back in the days.”

Woodson admitted the current situation is difficult for Dallas, particularly when opponents enjoy such strong support inside its own stadium. But he believes winning is the only way to change that.

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“But it does s*ck, man. As a team, when you’re not playing well and the other team is in your own stadium and your own offense can’t hear the noise. That’s a tough deal, it really is. But again, the only way you get that off your back is if you win football games.”

His criticism, however, went beyond the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium. Woodson also had a pointed message for owner and general manager Jerry Jones: adding talented players is not enough to build a Super Bowl contender. Dallas needs depth, cohesion, and a clear team identity.

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“I hate to say it, but I really feel for Jerry, and I know he’s your friend,” Ben Rogers said. “He’s done everything this time around. You know, he’s like, I thought outside the box. I got Christian Parker. He traded for Joey Porter Jr, you know, they’ve gone out and got an incredible number two receiver. They dedicated all their draft picks, or most of their draft picks, to reshaping the defense with these young defensive stars. He’s kind of done everything you could possibly do this time around.”

Woodson, however, disagreed with the idea that those moves alone could deliver a championship.

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“You just don’t go out and grab guys and then put them on and say you’re going to win championships. You just don’t. It’s not how it works. That’s just not how it works. Like you have to build a team. You got to build depth.”

The Cowboys have indeed made substantial moves. They acquired wide receiver George Pickens and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams through trades in 2025, before bringing in Porter in September 2026. They also used five of their seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive players.

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Woodson believes those additions will mean little without a stronger foundation. He called for better linebacker personnel and more depth along the defensive front, arguing that relying on a few standout players cannot solve the team’s wider problems.

San Francisco’s performance offered a painful illustration. The 49ers piled up 584 total yards, including 214 rushing yards at 7.4 yards per carry. Christian McCaffrey scored on receptions of 74 and 66 yards, while Deebo Samuel added a 70-yard rushing touchdown. The 584 yards were the most an opponent had recorded in a Cowboys home game in franchise history.

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Woodson also highlighted the difference in defensive mentality between the two teams, pointing to 49ers linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw as examples of the physical identity Dallas lacks. He recalled how the Cowboys’ own championship teams established their standards inside the locker room.

“When we were really good, our offensive line and our defensive line ran the locker room. They were the dominant force within the locker room.”

For Woodson, building that identity starts with finding players who understand their responsibilities and commit to the system. He used the Minnesota Vikings as an example of a defense that can succeed through cohesion rather than relying on a roster full of superstars.

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“I don’t care to have the most talented football team. I care to have guys who are bought in to the system.”

Dallas has already made a change to its defensive operation following the loss. On November 18, the Cowboys announced that Mike Pettine would take over defensive play-calling duties from Parker, who remains the defensive coordinator.

The defeat dropped Dallas to 4-6, adding further pressure to a season already defined by defensive struggles. Woodson acknowledged that Jones and his family want to win, but said the team still needs to get its chemistry right.

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His message is ultimately about more than the next roster move. The Cowboys cannot simply collect high-profile players and expect a championship to follow. They need depth, accountability, and a group committed to the same identity. Until Dallas builds that foundation, another big-name acquisition may not bring the franchise any closer to the Super Bowl.