“You Have to See That, Ref”: Cam Skattebo Erupts After Giants RB Gets Pancaked by Rams Defenders

The Giants’ fate is taking a hard toll against the Rams. The team went scoreless in the first quarter while the Rams scored 7 points against them. Along with their shaky performance, Cam Skattebo was pancaked by Rams defenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to see that, ref!” Cam Skattebo posted on X, per Awful Announcing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Skattebo’s reaction suggested frustration, the play was a legal tackle with no penalty flag. Rams kicker Harrison Mevis sent a 63-yard kickoff from the Los Angeles 35-yard line to the Giants’ 2-yard line. Braxton Berrios caught the kick and returned it 28 yards before Rams Omar Speights brought him down at the Giants’ 27-yard line.

With six seconds remaining, Jameis Winston took the snap from the shotgun and looked to the left, targeting Malik Nabers with a short pass. Rams defender Trent McDuffie was covering Nabers, and the pass fell incomplete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, with only one second left, Cam Skattebo took the ball from the shotgun and ran toward the right tackle. He gained just one yard before Nate Landman and Desjuan Johnson closed in and brought him down, effectively pancaking him as they stopped the running back at the Giants’ 28-yard line, ending the quarter.

That moment left Skattebo furious. However, a pancake block is not automatically a penalty. It is only a foul if the defender uses an illegal technique. When Rams defenders Nate Landman and Desjuan Johnson took him to the ground, it was simply a tackle. It would only be a penalty if they used an illegal technique, such as a prohibited tackle or dangerous contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the concern might be stemming from the injury he suffered last year.

Cam Skattebo suffered a serious injury during the Giants’ Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26, 2025. With 8:07 left in the second quarter, Skattebo went down after an incomplete pass while Eagles linebacker Zack Baun was tackling him. His leg got trapped underneath him, resulting in a dislocated right ankle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical staff placed an air cast on his leg and transported him off the field. He was then transported to a Philadelphia-area hospital for further tests. The Giants said he was scheduled to undergo surgery that same Sunday night.

It was a season-ending injury for him, after which the team placed him on injured reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished his rookie season with 101 carries for 410 yards and five rushing TDs, plus 24 catches for 207 yards and two receiving TDs.

So, that is something Skattebo does not want to repeat this season either.