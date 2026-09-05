“You Were Wishing for Us to Lose”: Ex-Teammate Feuds With Kyle Van Noy and Accuses Him of Rooting Against the Chargers

Three seasons have passed, but the echoes of the Los Angeles Chargers’ 2022 campaign still haunt the social corridor. That year, the Chargers somehow limped to a 10-7 finish and reached the wild-card round, only to lose horribly to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, blowing the third-largest postseason lead in NFL history.

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In the middle of it all was a quiet locker-room tension that simmered beneath the surface. Now, it has boiled over to the point where ex-nose tackle Breiden Fehoko alleges that linebacker Kyle Van Noy was actively wishing for his own team to fail.

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“You are a fake. You are a phony. You got to the Chargers in 2022, and you were purposely wishing for us to lose because they didn’t start your a*s. And it was so bad. It got to the point where you got to the Chargers. They tried to put you at linebacker. You couldn’t beat out Drew Tranquill. You couldn’t beat out Kenneth Murray, so you got f—–g mad,” Fehoko said on the Breiden Fehoko show.

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Though Fehoko was with the Bolts from 2020 to 2022, he shared a locker room with Van Noy for just a single season. In Week 1, both Fehoko and Van Noy watched from the sideline during a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. But that sparked an exchange Fehoko hasn’t forgotten.

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“I remember that first week against the Raiders in 2022 when they had your a*s on the sideline, and I was inactive. And who are you talking to? Do you forget these things? Cuz Kyle, I don’t forget s–t. I don’t,” Fehoko added.

“Who you talk to? You’re talking to me. ‘Why the f–k do they have Kenneth Murray in the game? He can’t f—–g read a book. Bro, Drew Tranquill. All he cares about is his tackles.’ What happened? And they sub you in the game late in the second half, you get a sack. ‘Yeah, that’s why you guys got to put me in the game.’ I don’t forget s–t Kyle. So remember, the next time you f—–g tweet at me or tweet at the next person you talk to online, I don’t forget s–t.”

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Van Noy did eventually land that starting role in Week 3, stepping in as an edge rusher after Joey Bosa went down with an injury. But Fehoko isn’t dragging this back into the light out of nowhere. He believes Van Noy has been quietly taking sub-tweets and side jabs at who he is as a person.

The feud boiled over on Friday after former NFL player Quentin Jammer called out Fehoko on X, saying Fehoko talks “s-t about without a status. Click bait a-s.” Van Noy replied to that post with a Jack Nicholson nodding GIF from the movie Anger Management. That is what rubbed Fehoko the wrong way, and he posted his reply on X.

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“A fake teammate. An individual who only cared about stats. An individual who only cared about his incentives in 2022. One of the fakest locker room guys I’ve ever been around. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ don’t take my word for it ask that 2022 chargers roster,” Fehoko wrote.

To stir the pot even further, Van Noy hit back with the exact same Nicholson GIF. That left Fehoko with no choice but to take to his show and break his silence on what really went down in 2022.

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As for Van Noy, he spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before reportedly signing with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday for the 2026 campaign.