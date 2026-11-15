“You Weren’t America’s Team”: 49ers Super Bowl Champ Unleashes Expletive Rant Against Michael Irvin & Cowboys

Gary Plummer did not play long for the San Francisco 49ers. But he hates the Dallas Cowboys with his full heart, even today.

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“F*** Dallas,” Plummer said on 95.7 The Game radio station, when asked what he thinks of the Cowboys. “I literally think that they have so many; at least back then, they had so many punks. They thought because they put a uniform on, they were gonna intimidate everybody. You weren’t America’s team, you weren’t California’s team, you weren’t San Francisco’s team, I promise you that. So it was just synonymous with a bunch of arrogant, whiny b******.”

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Plummer didn’t stop there, and ranted once again as he heard three-time Super Bowl winner, Irvin’s name, saying, “I like to call him a punk a** b***. You call him want you want.”

Plummer played the last four seasons of his career with the 49ers. By the time he came to the Bay Area, the Cowboys had already won three of the four times they met the 49ers from 1990 onwards. Two of these games were NFC Championships. With Dallas winning the latter championship, they extended their lead in the rivalry.

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However, Plummer’s tenure with the 49ers worked out well for San Francisco. The team won four of the five times they played Dallas, winning the 1997 matchup 17-10. Plummer played in that game, recording 10 tackles.

Among these victories is the one in the NFC Championship Game for the 1994 season.

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“To stand there and throw dirt on us before we were dead and buried was not right. Everybody has spent all week basking in the glory of the demise of the 49ers. The statement we made today was, there is no demise,” Plummer said after the win as the Cowboys were the favorites before the loss.

The rivalry has since died down, as the Cowboys and 49ers had not played each other for a long time until 2022. Current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, whose father was the offensive coordinator for the team during this era, grew from a middle-schooler to an NFL coach in that time. But for the players of the 80s and 90s, both sides pretty much cannot stand each other, whether or not they respected players individually.

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“It was competition at the highest level,” Eric Davis said that year, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We were the best two teams in the league, no question, and we all knew it. And we really didn’t like each other.”

In those days, these were two of the best teams in the league going against each other. Dreams crashed for one team, while the other extended their glorious run in the league. Now, as the NFL rekindles that still-simmering fire, the Cowboys vs. 49ers matchup is going to make for an exciting clash.

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Unlike the Cowboys of yesteryear, the current team is the clear underdog entering the Week 10 game. San Francisco, the current favorites for the Super Bowl LXI, are 7-1, while the Cowboys are 4-5. Dallas has struggled on both sides of the ball, but more on the defense. How it stands up against an offense as dynamic as San Francisco’s remains to be seen.

“I’m worried about that battle with Kyle [Shanahan] and Christian Parker,” Irvin claimed on The White House podcast. “And Kyle is just the best at it. So, it’s gotta be a shootout for me. Any chance that Dallas have at winning this game is got to be a shootout.”

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San Francisco will travel to Dallas’ AT&T Stadium to face the Cowboys this Sunday, leading the all-time game series, 21-19-1.