The Detroit Lions are facing a major emotional loss after the passing of their former owner, Martha Firestone Ford, at the age of 101. The team announced her death on November 24, 2026. Remembering her, head coach Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly Campbell, shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram Stories.

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“Her contributions and accomplishments will be remembered forever, but I will miss seeing her on the sidelines every game,” Holly Campbell said on an IG Story. “She was grace, class, and kind. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and she loved her Lions. You will be so very missed, Mrs. Ford. Thank you for everything. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones 💙”

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Martha passed away at home with her family by her side. However, the Lions did not share the cause of her death. She became the team’s primary owner in 2014 after her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., died. The couple had bought the franchise in 1963.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane Goodell, also shared a joint statement expressing their condolences.

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“Martha was special,” both said in their statement. “She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit. She was committed to making the Lions and the game of football better. Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, the entire Ford family, and the Lions’ organization.”

Martha was born in Ohio. She graduated from Vassar College in 1946 and married William Clay Ford Sr. in 1947. Her marriage brought together the Firestone and Ford families, two well-known names in the American automobile industry. She is the granddaughter of Harvey S. Firestone, founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

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Martha and William had four children, including William Clay Ford Jr., who currently serves as Ford Motor Company’s executive chairman, and Sheila Ford Hamp, who now leads the Detroit Lions as their principal owner and chairwoman. The latter took over the reins in 2020.

Martha was actively involved with the Lions from the beginning of her ownership. During her first season in charge in 2014, the team reached the playoffs. However, the Lions struggled the following season, prompting her to make major changes to the organization. In November 2015, the team fired president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew after the team stood 1-7 during the season. The Lions later hired Bob Quinn as their new general manager and returned to the playoffs in 2016.

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Her involvement with the team also earned praise from then-head coach Jim Caldwell.

“I think visible ownership is great, and Mrs. Ford does it extremely well,” Caldwell said back in 2015. “She’s there before games, and she’s there after games, and I think guys enjoy that part of it. She comes to practice and things of that nature, so it’s been fun.”

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Beyond her responsibilities with the Lions, Martha also contributed to the Detroit community through her charitable work. She served on the boards of Detroit Lions Charities and the Henry Ford Health System.

Through these roles, she supported organizations working to improve people’s lives. She and her husband also helped establish the Maplegrove Center in West Bloomfield, which provides treatment for people struggling with substance abuse.

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Martha handed over control of the Detroit Lions to her daughter after a short tenure of six years as owner. However, she continued to stay connected to the team as chair emeritus. The Lions mentioned in their statement that she continued to be attached to the team even this season, attending games.

Martha taking over the Lions was a shock move in 2014, as it was presumed that her son would take over after William Ford Sr.’s death. She usually kept away from the media, but in her time as owner of the team, she made sure to keep the press talking about her. She was not shy to make the tough decisions.

One special moment came in September 2025, just before Martha’s 100th birthday. The Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 52-21 at Ford Field, and after the game, head coach Dan Campbell handed out game balls. He gave the first one to Martha as players, coaches, family members, and friends cheered for her.

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Now, the entire Detroit Lions community and its fan base are mourning her loss.