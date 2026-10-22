“You Worry About That”: Joe Burrow’s Mom Opens Up About Watching Bengals QB Face “Very Big” NFL Defenders

How will it feel to watch your son play in the NFL? Will it make you nervous? Especially with those big defenders trying to stop your child? Robin Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s mother, sure isn’t at peace.

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“I think that the clock is starting to click in my mind a little bit more,” Robin told Kelsey Conway on The Enquirer’s podcast series ‘Beyond Sunday’. “So I think that’s probably why I’m more nervous now. And obviously, injuries are, I mean, you worry about that a lot. Those defensive guys are very big. So you just want them to stay healthy and be happy and continue to do well.”

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Robin also remarked that she feels more nervous about Joe’s games now than earlier. It has been seven years of the quarterback playing in the NFL, and yet, her worries as a mother have not subsided.

However, she knows that this is what Joe has worked all his life for.

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“It’s always so much joy just seeing him out there doing what he loves. And when the offense is introduced and he comes out onto the field. I mean, it’s still like I cry every single time. All the people cheering for Joe. It’s crazy. That’s so great,” Robin said in her interview.

Joe Burrow has been injured quite a bit in his career. He suffered a season-ending injury in his rookie year itself, in which he tore multiple ligaments in his knee.

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“We were very concerned about that, but we were very lucky,” Robin said in February 2022 on The Donlon Report. “Joe has a very strong team around him, and his agent was able to connect with a great surgeon. Dr. Ella and his whole team of rehab people and physical therapists really helped Joe to come back from that injury quickly, faster than we expected.”

Burrow suffered minor injuries afterward and eventually also made a great run to the Super Bowl in 2022. However, he saw his 2023 campaign get cut short due to a wrist injury. In 2025, Burrow missed significant time with a turf toe injury. He’s been through enough to have Robin even more worried now.

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The Bengals need a healthy Joe Burrow to keep themselves competitive. If the QB is taken out of the equation, their odds of success go down, even if they were low to begin with. Of the nine games that Burrow missed in 2025, the Bengals were able to win only one.

This year, Burrow has stressed how 2026 has to be ‘it’ for the team, and has implied a frustration at not being able to meet expectations all these years. The Bengals started off great with a two-game win streak at the beginning of this season, but tumbled with two consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

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But even in those drops, Burrow impressed. He threw with an accuracy of more than 70% in both those games, recorded a total of 710 passing yards (428 against the Jaguars alone) and four touchdowns.

He will play the Baltimore Ravens next, and doesn’t want to lose the game.

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“We don’t want to be 0-2 in the division. That’s certainly not a place of comfort,” Burrow said. “We want to be 4-2 and controlling our own destiny, and it really starts this week.”

While Burrow is aiming for another win, his mom, Robin, will be preparing for the game just as she does every time. But she does have one piece of advice for any mother who will also embark on or is already on the same journey as hers.

“First and foremost, cherish every moment,” Robin says. “Take pictures, just always remember that they are your kid. They need your support and unconditional love.”