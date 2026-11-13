“You’re Going to Have to Answer”: Colts Coach Put on Notice After Seemingly Questioning Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s Trade Moves Publicly

The Indianapolis Colts are building things back up from scratch. They have traded away receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. WRs coach Reggie Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler wideout himself, posted a picture of his dusty old cleats, joking that he might have to suit up for the team instead.

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But according to former WR Jarvis Landry, that might not have been a joke entirely. Wayne might have landed an indirect jab at Colts principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

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“Carlie probably [said], ‘Hey Reggie, can you come to my office?’ She’s writing that s— down on a notepad when you walk in,” Landry said on the 4th and South podcast. “‘So I saw on Twitter, you said, it’s time to dust the cleats off. You think that was appropriate work-related behavior or tweet?'”

“Reggie Wayne, I get it, man. There’s the humor in all of it. Obviously, you lost Keenan Allen, and then you lost Josh Downs. [But] you’re going to have to answer for that.”

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Wayne wrote in his tweet, “Welp… Might be time to dust off the old Reeboks…. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Has the player-Coach thing ever happened before?”

No coach will find it easy to see two of his best receivers go. Downs was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs along with a 2027 seventh-round pick for 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks. Allen got traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

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Together, the duo has tallied a combined yardage of 705 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Downs was even leading the WR room. Had they been in better circumstances, they might have gotten better numbers, and more wins for the Colts. But the team is busy cleaning house.

“You don’t want to see any of your guys leave, but you understand the nature of the beast; you understand the way things go,” Wayne said in a press conference, offering a more measured take. “I’m excited to find the next Josh Downs.”

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Just a few weeks ago, the Colts sent eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers, gaining a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick from Nelson’s trade, and a 2027 fourth-round pick from shipping Buckner.

Indianapolis will not just change on the roster. The team has also parted ways with Chris Ballard, who was fired in October when the Colts were 2-4. The team has only collapsed further, now standing 2-7.

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While the picks will give an advantage to the team in the future, the current season, which is still in its early phase of the second half, may be done for the Colts. But Wayne is looking at the receiver void as an “opportunity” rather than a threat.

“The guys gotta be hungry dogs,” Wayne said, via 107.5 The Fan. “Opportunity — that’s the word of the day. Everybody’s got an opportunity to display their talents. Obviously you don’t want to see any of your teammates gone, but the fact of the matter is, they are, and that’s an opportunity for these guys to step in.”

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Wayne pointed out youngsters Anthony Gould and Deion Burks, who still haven’t proved themselves in the league, as having a “chance to go out there and make plays.” Veteran Laquon Treadwell has been doing well under Wayne, and veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine can also finally find his rhythm.

Nonetheless, Wayne’s joke to play himself has been eyed, though he hasn’t fully given up on the season and just wants to “educate and inspire” the other receivers on the team.