“You’re Not Going to Make Any Money”: Ex-NFL Reporter Joy Taylor Sends Blunt Message After FOX Exit

Before becoming a prominent sports television host, Joy Taylor was just a little girl from Pittsburgh with a million dreams in her eyes. From internship roles at Miami Radio to hosting roles at CBSSports.com, the South Florida market laid the foundation for her broadcasting career till she made it to Fox Sports as a moderator in March 2016. So, for anyone hoping to reach the heights that Taylor has reached, she has a message for aspiring broadcasters: what to expect when starting a broadcasting career.

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While making her appearance on the Get To The Point Podcast with hosts Chris Spencer and Terrell Owens, Joy Taylor talked about her life, sports, journey, and relationships while sharing her piece of wisdom for the aspiring sports broadcasters out there.

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“That’s not what this business is like. There’s a million different ways to get to the end destination. And you are not going to make any money,” Joy Taylor said. “So don’t get into it for money…None of you [irrespective of gender] are going to make money for a very long time.”

While giving an upfront take on the career of broadcasting, Taylor shed some light on the not very glamorous part of entering showbiz. Taylor didn’t walk into a Fox Sports studio chair. She earned her way there through years of unpaid dues, working South Florida radio and working through CBSSports.com before the network ever knew her name.

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Though she has since accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million, the former NFL reporter warned that breaking into the industry is rarely an overnight success and that starting pay is notoriously lean.

“For a very long time, because there is this misconception, I think for young people, especially with social media that everything is just going to happen this fast, and just because you have this viral moment now, all of a sudden you have this whole career laid out for you when you’ve never done live television,” Taylor added.

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“There’s a lot of experience that you need. It is not an overnight success situation, and they are not going to pay you for a really long time.”

Taylor rose to prominence after joining Fox Sports in 2016, starting as a moderator on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed before taking over anchoring duties on The Herd with Colin Cowherd in 2018. Her trajectory continued with her own program, The Joy Taylor Show, on Fox Sports Radio in 2021, eventually leading to her co-hosting role on Speak in 2022.

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However, last year, Fox Sports parted ways with Taylor, closing a nine-year chapter that started with a moderator gig and built into one of the most recognizable seats in sports media.

Fox Sports ultimately decided not to renew Taylor’s contract as part of a major lineup overhaul. The channel cancelled Speak along with Breakfast Ball and The Facility due to low viewership.

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Taylor’s exit came following months of public scrutiny surrounding a lawsuit filed against Fox Sports by former network hairstylist Noushin Faraji. The suit alleged that Taylor dismissed Faraji’s complaints about workplace misconduct. Taylor firmly denied all allegations brought against her. The case was then settled in September 2025, with terms undisclosed.