YouTube Issues Statement on Broadcast Blunder During Vikings-Packers as Frustration Builds Up

The Minnesota Vikings pulled away for a 30-10 win in Green Bay, but the result was not the only talking point from the game. A separate problem hit YouTube TV viewers, who complained that the audio was almost impossible to sit through.

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“@YouTubeTV, can you please fix the audio for the packers/vikings game!!,” one fan wrote on X, bringing the issue directly to the platform’s attention.

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TeamYouTube responded to the post with a brief acknowledgement: “We’re looking into it.” They did not detail what caused the problem or when viewers could expect a fix.

However, shortly after, the same fan who first flagged the issue wrote back that things were “So much better!” and thanked the account, and TeamYouTube responded, “You’re welcome! Let us know if you’re still experiencing this issue.”

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That last line suggests the company expected some viewers might still be affected. Others on X kept complaining about the audio, so the fix does not appear to have reached everyone right away.

“@YouTubeTV, what is the deal? It sounds like Chris Farley wants to use his office fan for all of us to put audio into,” another fan wrote.

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Others skipped the jokes. “It’s f****** awful,” a third fan wrote, while a fourth simply called it “so annoying.” A fifth fan summed up the building frustration among viewers: “Sounds terrible.”

The timing made the problem particularly frustrating for viewers trying to follow a divisional matchup between two teams with plenty at stake. Minnesota came into the game with a 6-2 record, while Green Bay stood at 6-3. The Vikings went on to win 30-10. But YouTube’s response did little to ease the frustration of viewers who had trouble hearing the broadcast.

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This was not the first time YouTube drew complaints about its NFL coverage this season. In September, viewers raised concerns when overtime coverage of the Saints-Lions game delayed the start of the Eagles-Commanders.

Some Sunday Ticket subscribers reported that their local FOX broadcast kept showing the earlier game, while the Eagles game stayed unavailable through the package.

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Associated Press reporter Rob Maaddi was among those who publicly questioned how the overlap was handled. TeamYouTube explained at the time that the earlier game had run longer than expected, causing an overlap with the later kickoff. It advised affected viewers to switch to their local CBS or FOX station if the game appeared blocked.

The latest complaints are different from that blackout dispute. This time, fans were not primarily reporting that they could not access the game. They were unhappy with the quality of the audio once they had tuned in.

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YouTube has faced similar criticism in 2023. During Week 8 of that season, widespread buffering and pixelation disrupted Sunday Ticket streams, prompting complaints from viewers and even NFL players.

“You pay all this money for streaming services…just so they don’t work on the days you actually need them,” Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones wrote, capturing the frustration in a post on X.

TeamYouTube acknowledged the audio complaints during the broadcast, and at least one fan later said the sound had improved. It is not clear how many viewers were affected or whether the fix reached everyone, but the company invited anyone still having trouble to let it know.