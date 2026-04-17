YouTube Reportedly Wins Three-Way Broadcast Battle for NFL Streaming Rights Amid Antitrust Investigation

Essentials Inside The Story It remains unknown which NFL games come as part of the streaming package

NFL is currently undergoing an investigation into its antitrust law policy

Fans are worries about the NFL's rising viewing costs

Last week, reports revealed that in the NFL’s bid to sell a five-game streaming package for the 2026 NFL season, Netflix, FOX, and YouTube were competing for the broadcast rights. Now, as per the latest report, only one streaming platform, with a long history of partnering with the NFL, has secured rights to all five games.

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“The NFL and YouTube have entered a long-form contract review for a five-game package, Front Office Sports has learned,” Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reported on April 16. “While a deal has not been finalized, the review typically indicates it is likely to happen.”

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Back in 2023, YouTube secured the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package in a seven-year, $2 billion deal. Since then, YouTube has delivered Sunday Ticket subscription numbers that surpassed those during the final years of the NFL’s agreement with DirecTV. Last year, YouTube also secured worldwide streaming rights to a 2025 NFL season opener game.

YouTube’s partnership with the NFL also extends beyond live broadcasts. YouTube creators can now produce behind-the-scenes content and short-form clips from NFL events, expanding the league’s reach to younger audiences. The NFL has continued to expand its global reach by partnering with multiple streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and DAZN.

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But now, Glasspiegel’s report suggests that the NFL and YouTube have already agreed on several major terms on a new contract. This comes after a reshuffling of television rights helped ESPN assume several NFL games previously scheduled to air on the NFL Network. But at the same time, ESPN also gave up “Monday Night Football” doubleheader broadcasts. This left a couple of games that the NFL can still redistribute elsewhere.

Subsequently, the NFL sent out a request for proposal (RFP) that allowed interested bidders to select five NFL games from a menu of matchups. Now, it remains unknown which NFL games YouTube might receive in that package, but some holiday matchups could be included in it.

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“Price and duration of the YouTube package were not immediately known, nor was when the games would air,” Glasspiegel also reported. “NFL Network’s previous package of games primarily consisted of international games that kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET.”

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Further details about the YouTube package remain under wraps, but it could play a big role in an ongoing investigation into the NFL’s antitrust law.

The NFL is facing increased scrutiny in an antitrust investigation

While the NFL continues increasing its streaming partnerships, federal regulators have begun taking a closer look at how those deals work. Last week, reports revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the NFL’s sales of its broadcast rights. This came after fans and lawmakers raised concerns about whether the NFL’s streaming arrangements are unfairly hiking up the prices for consumers.

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Here’s the thing: the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 gives the NFL and other competitive leagues a limited exemption from antitrust law. For years, this has allowed the NFL to combine its broadcast rights and negotiate them with cable and broadcast networks. Now, the law arguably applies only to traditional broadcast and cable television that the FCC regulates, and not modern streaming platforms. So, the DOJ is currently examining whether the NFL’s streaming arrangements could violate the intent of this law by limiting competition and increasing prices.

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“This is about affordability and creating an even playing field for providers,” a government official revealed while speaking to ABC News.

If YouTube makes the five games in the 2026 NFL season available for free, it might ease some of the political pressure surrounding the issue. Last year, YouTube streamed the 2025 season-opener game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers from Brazil. But despite the game being free to watch for international viewers, the exclusive YouTube broadcast reportedly averaged just 19.7 million global viewers.

Now, YouTube can still put NFL games behind a paywall to drive more long-term investment from fans. But YouTube’s free broadcast of NFL games will certainly sit better with federal regulators and most fans who worry about rising viewing costs.