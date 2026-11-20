Before Kurt Warner was an MVP, he was stocking shelves at a grocery store in Iowa. Nobody in that aisle thought they were looking at a Super Bowl quarterback, and Warner never pretended to be one. He just kept working until a roster spot became a real snap. Sam Hartman has taken a different road. He signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in April 2024 and has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

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Now, according to former New England Patriots tight end Clay Harbor, the NFL résumé Hartman brought to The Bachelor is bigger than the one he earned.

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“You present yourself as an NFL player, and you’ve never taken an NFL snap in an NFL football game. I take a little bit of exception,” Harbor said on 104.3 The Score. “That’s a little bit of false advertisement… If you didn’t play in the NFL, that’s fine, but I don’t like how you try to use it as this big springboard to make yourself sound like something you’re not. You didn’t play NFL… This isn’t the first guy to do it on The Bachelor.”

“But this guy hasn’t taken an NFL snap. There’s been previous Bachelors that were NFL players that never took a snap. Contestants that were NFL players have never taken a snap. It’s an accomplishment to be on a practice squad. It’s an accomplishment to play in a preseason game. But you’re selling something that isn’t true. And as a guy that did play over 100 games for nine years in the NFL, I do think that you are; it’s like saying you’re a Navy SEAL when you pass the swimming test.”

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Hartman has spent the 2026 season on the practice squad as the fourth-string quarterback, sitting behind Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis. Although Hartman has been on the 53-man roster twice in three seasons, he has never played a snap in a regular-season game. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not an official NFL player.

Harbor, who played 98 regular-season and two postseason games, disagrees. He argued that Hartman shouldn’t market himself as an NFL player on The Bachelor, a debatable point.

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Hartman, though, remains unfazed by the noise around him. He is focused and set to become the lead for Season 30 of The Bachelor, which will premiere on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The season will also mark the show’s return after a nearly two-year hiatus. As for the filming schedule, Hartman will finish out the current NFL season with Washington before production begins in January 2027. The Commanders’ final regular-season game is scheduled for either January 9 or 10.

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Although Hartman initially turned down the ABC offer due to nerves about dating 30 women at once, a conversation with host and former NFL star Jesse Palmer convinced him to take the leap.

As things stand, Hartman is seemingly joining the show to find his “future teammate,” noting that he is drawn to women who are competitive, driven, and compassionate. That said, it will be interesting to see how that experience turns out for the Commanders QB.