Zac Taylor Can’t Rest Easy With Trade Decision After Receiving Clear Goal to Save Job, Says Bengals Insider

What happens when a calculated risk becomes a ticking time bomb? For the Cincinnati Bengals, a single roster decision this offseason might end up shaping not only their defensive identity but the fate of their head coach. As the season approaches, there’s a growing chatter around whether Zac Taylor, once the toast of Cincy’s rebuild, might be staring down the wrong end of the ownership’s patience, but an insider had a major word to add that some fans might love to hear.

Let’s start with the stakes. Two straight seasons without a playoff appearance have turned the temperature up in Cincinnati, and it is not just among the fan base. Taylor, who brought this franchise to a Super Bowl in February 2022 and an AFC Championship in the following year. He now sits 46-52-1 as a head coach, with a two-year playoff drought casting shadows over his tenure. The pressure? As Bengals insider James Rapien made clear: “It’s time, Zac. You gotta get back to the playoffs.” With two years still left on his deal, this isn’t about slow builds anymore; the upcoming season is all about survival. And Zac Taylor knows it.

The most telling pressure point? Cincinnati’s linebacker transition has sparked concern across the internet. The Bengals moved on from Germaine Pratt, who had a major decline (60.0 PFF grade, career-high 20 missed tackles in 2024), and replaced him with rookie Demetrius Knight, a high-upside, low-floor prospect who’s never taken an NFL snap. The bet gets even more interesting with AI Golden stepping in as first-time defensive coordinator and Mike Hodges, a newcomer himself, overseeing Knight’s development. The insurance move is slated to bring back veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither, underscoring the situation.

Rapien didn’t mince words. “Maybe Al Golden doesn’t get a lot… and we’re like, man, maybe they should have kept Germaine. Maybe that is a thought by Week 8.” That line isn’t speculative but perhaps it’s predictive. If Knight doesn’t perform well early on and this defense continues to deteriorate (they allowed 25.5 points per game, which was tied for the fifth-worst in 2024), all eyes will be on Taylor. It’s his team. His calls. His fallout.

And that’s not even accounting for the other fires burning inside Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are knee-deep in contract standoffs with Trey Hendrickson and first-rounder Shemar Stewart. Hendrickson’s potential trade would gut the pass rush, while Stewart remains unproven. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan connected the dots: “Taylor will need to get the Bengals back into the playoffs to keep his job… The defense has major questions.” Joe Burrow’s arm can still light up a scoreboard, but Cincy’s offence lost six games last year while scoring more than 25 points, including two when they scored 38.

Zac Taylor’s trust in development faces a ruthless AFC North

The Bengals aren’t just fighting expectations, but they’re fighting time. Their window is still open, sure. However, the window for success seems narrower than the front office is willing to acknowledge. The Steelers handed Aaron Rodgers one last chance to win the Super Bowl, while Baltimore grabbed Jaire Alexander and DeAndre Hopkins. Even Cleveland is starting to look good, depending on how their four-way QB battle goes.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is left praying that Knight isn’t overwhelmed, that Golden’s scheme holds, and that a defense ranked bottom-five can somehow survive a meat-grinder schedule. Rapien, again, cuts to the bone: “Gotta get results… I think [Taylor] is a better coach now… but that equity is running out.”

This “equity” came from Burrow’s hiring, a trip to the Super Bowl, and five playoff wins under Taylor more than the team had ever had before he was hired. But that grace doesn’t last long in the NFL. And with ownership likely the most tolerant in the league, even they might be forced to reconsider if 2025 mirrors 2024. As one team source put it: “We’re talented enough to compete — but only if everyone delivers.”

USA Today via Reuters Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor speak with an official as the decision to suspend play is made in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

So what happens if Knight falters and Hendrickson walks? The spotlight returns to the man who has held the most influence in Cincinnati for the past two decades. Zac Taylor won the benefit of the doubt. Now he must win games as the season approaches and ensure that fans and the franchise are satisfied.