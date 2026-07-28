Zac Taylor Shrugs Off “Pressure” to Lead the Bengals Back to the Super Bowl Amid Hot Seat Concerns

The Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has one more shot at chasing success with the franchise, after three consecutive seasons of not making it to the playoffs. The team owners had several rounds of discussions ahead of the 2026 season before entrusting Taylor and personnel director Duke Tobin to lead the team again. While Taylor’s future in the franchise depends on how the team performs six weeks from now, he doesn’t seem to be affected by all the pressure, mainly because he has been at the ‘hot seat’ more times than one.

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“I felt the pressure after the Super Bowl to get back to the Super Bowl. I felt the pressure next year when we came up a game short of going back to the Super Bowl,” Taylor said in an interview with WCPO 9. “Every year, there is something you feel.”

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Zac Taylor was at the same spot, back in 2021, after going 6-25-1 across two years. Team owner and president Mike Brown took the highly unusual step of issuing an official press release on January 4, 2021, specifically to defend why he wasn’t firing Taylor. The team went on to make it to the AFC championship games twice, and the Super Bowl once. Now, despite having a three-year drought, he is looking forward to that moment when he walks out in front of the live crowd and does what he does best.

“It’s exciting to me, that’s why I’m in this business. I love walking out of a tunnel and people cheering for your team or booing your team. That’s what keeps me going. I can’t imagine doing anything different,” he said.

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The team has gone on an offseason spending bonanza to equip Taylor with the right talent to bring home the trophy. At least a $190 million has been committed to be spent in total to acquire Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen. The team’s championship aspirations are real, and if the playoff drought doesn’t end in 2026, we may see a new voice in the Bengals’ head coach office.

This is a big year not just for Zac Taylor, but also for his quarterback, Joe Burrow. He will carry the pressure of ending a three-year drought and will also be coming off a grade 3 turf toe injury, which had sidelined him for over half the 2025 season.

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Can Zac Taylor finally deliver the playoff return Cincinnati is waiting for?

Everything points toward a Bengals playoff run in 2026. On paper, this is arguably the most complete Bengals roster of the Burrow era. The defense is where that optimism gets tested.

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The team’s defense hit rock bottom in 2025, surrendering 492 points, the third-highest in the league, and missing a league high of 170 tackles. The individual pass rushers failed to come out on top in one-to-one situations. Furthermore, critics heavily targeted new defensive coordinator Al Golden’s rigid mental framework for pre- and post-snap reads. But it was Golden’s first season in the new role, and he’s spent over a year now coaching the young pass rushers.

Also, the front office has flipped the conservative playbook and spent big money to overhaul the team’s defensive unit. They traded away their first-round pick to secure Dexter Lawrence, paired him up by signing defensive end Boye Mafe, and veteran tackle Jonathan Allen. They parted ways with Trey Hendrickson and brought in impact safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger.

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Looking back at Zac Taylor’s better seasons with the Bengals, the blueprint to success has been the aggressive offense led by Joe Burrow, passing to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. With the quarterback recovered and 100% healthy, we could see more of the prolific trio in 2026.

The hot seat has never bothered Taylor, or at least, he’s never let it show. He’s coached through worse pressure than this, with a worse roster than this, and came within one game of a Super Bowl title. Cincinnati is betting he has one more run left in him. What that looks like becomes clear on September 13, when the Buccaneers come to Paycor Stadium. Three years is long enough to wait.