Za’Darius Smith Suffers Scary Head Injury, Boos Rain Down Against Saints and More as Falcons Clinch MNF With Historic Outing

Some football games carry a weight that has little to do with the final score. Monday night’s Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints matchup was one of them. It marked the 114th regular-season chapter in the rivalry, but it also arrived 20 years after the Superdome reopened following Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. The storm had forced the Saints to play their home games away from New Orleans throughout the 2005 season, while the stadium itself was transformed into a city shelter and a base for recovery efforts.

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Two decades later, the Superdome once again welcomed the Saints for a night that carried far more history than a typical game. It goes without saying that a lot took place during the game. Let us have a look.

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Atlanta’s Za’Darius Smith was down with an injury

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Za’Darius Smith suffered a concussion after being kneed in the head. How did it happen? Early in the first quarter, during the Falcons’ opening defensive series, Smith was blocked to the turf and took an accidental hit to the top of his head from a teammate’s leg.

He remained down on the field for several minutes while receiving medical attention and was eventually evaluated on the sideline. However, something happened in the meantime.

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As Tanner Phifer, an NFL and Arkansas insider for Xpand Sports, wrote on X, Smith rejected the cart. He appeared to be fine.

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However, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly afterward. Smith has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and must be fully cleared by an independent neurological consultant before returning to practice or game action. Despite that, after the Falcons’ victory, he emerged from the locker room with a huge smile and a belt as he celebrated the win with his teammates.

Meanwhile, the Saints were booed in the Superdome.

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The Saints were booed at home

Monday night was supposed to be a perfect moment for the Saints to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their return to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina forced them to play on the road throughout the 2005 season. In fact, Steve Gleason, the former safety, was honored during the game.

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But then, the Saints fell into a 24-7 deficit against the Falcons by halftime, which resulted in boos from the crowd.

Throughout the game, the Saints were booed several times, and before the end of the fourth quarter, almost all of the Saints fans had left the stands.

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The Saints’ defense collapsed, leading the Falcons to a comfortable 45-24 win.

The Saints failed on defense

“The Saints have no answer right now for the Falcons’ offense. Atlanta, doing what it wants, against this lineup. They have gained 230 yards and 13 first downs on their first 30 plays. And we still have 5:27 left in the first half,” columnist Jeff Duncan wrote on X during the game.

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In fact, the Saints allowed the Falcons to rack up 205 rushing yards and tie a 53-year-old Atlanta franchise record with five rushing touchdowns. The defensive front was consistently pushed back and struggled to set the edge, allowing Bijan Robinson (145 yards, 2 TDs) and Brian Robinson Jr. (3 TDs) to systematically break down the front seven.

On the Falcons’ third play from scrimmage on their opening drive, Bijan Robinson hit a massive hole on the left side and outran the entire defense for a 59-yard touchdown. Setting the tone early, the Saints’ defense allowed several big plays that quickly put the team in a multi-score deficit.

Moreover, the Saints’ struggles were compounded by the absence of edge rusher Carl Granderson (ankle) and starting linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf). Without their top front-seven defenders, the defense lacked the rotation, discipline, and push needed to slow down Atlanta’s physical offensive line.

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The situation reached a point where the Saints’ quarterback expressed his frustration with his team’s performance.

The Saints’ QB was frustrated with the team missing chances

The Saints missed opportunities and were booed by their home crowd. That can’t be good. The team’s quarterback, Tyler Shough, understood the fans’ frustration and acknowledged it after the game.

“We had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of, and you’re playing the Falcons, and you lose like that. I mean, I’d boo, too. That s-ks,” he said.

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Not only Shough, but Saints head coach Kellen Moore also admitted the team’s shortcomings. He took direct responsibility for the team’s poor preparation and slow start, stating:

“Obviously not coaching it well enough, not executing it well enough. They came out, went right down the field, scored. We went three-and-out, and we didn’t score until the second quarter.”

Moore admitted that although the coaching staff has tried multiple approaches to fix the team’s slow starts, they still haven’t found a solution.

“We’ve tried a number of different things. And obviously we haven’t solved this, but we gotta find a way.”

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Now, let’s check how the Falcons made history yesterday.

It was a touch of history for the Falcons, too

In their dominant victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football, the Falcons tied a franchise single-game record by scoring five rushing touchdowns.

The running backs Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. accounted for all five scores. Brian Robinson Jr. punched in three rushing touchdowns, while Bijan Robinson added two, including a 59-yard breakaway touchdown on the team’s opening drive.

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The five rushing touchdowns matched the team record originally set 53 years ago in 1973. Back then, two Atlanta players had created this record against the Chargers. However, it is not the first time Atlanta matched its own record.

They also did the same in 2008 against the Panthers. It goes without saying that these two games were blowout wins for Atlanta.

Now, the Saints’ next game is scheduled against the Vikings, while the Falcons will play the Ravens. Both games are scheduled for this weekend.