Despite $391M NFL Money, Matthew Stafford Refuses to Forget Roots as Wife Announces Next ‘Adventure’

Championships define careers, but what players carry with them in the offseason often says more. For someone like Matthew Stafford—who’s spent over a decade in the league, taken hits, led comebacks, and lifted trophies—the quieter moments between seasons still manage to leave an impression. It’s not about stats or press conferences right now. It’s about the kind of choices that hint at what still matters, long after the clock runs out.

Despite the Super Bowl win and a spot among the NFL’s top earners, Matthew Stafford hasn’t strayed far from his beginnings. While many players spend their offseasons escaping the spotlight, he often uses the time to quietly reconnect with where it all began. This summer, his family seems to be doing just that. His wife, Kelly Stafford, recently posted an Instagram story showing one of their daughters wearing a Georgia Gymnastics jersey, captioned “ready for another adventure.” Though she didn’t name the destination, the message was clear: the Staffords might be heading to Georgia.

Before the NFL spotlight, Stafford was the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia, where he played from 2006 to 2008. In his final season, he threw for 3,459 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 10–3 record and a Capital One Bowl win over Michigan State. By the time he declared for the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford had thrown for over 7,700 yards and 51 touchdowns in college and solidified his status as a No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Now, years later, those ties remain strong. Whether it’s a return trip or simply passing down those memories to his daughters, Stafford continues to carve out time for the place that first believed in him. That early promise at Georgia didn’t just earn him the first position—it set the stage for one of the most lucrative careers in league history.

via Imago Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.

Stafford’s career earnings have crossed the $391 million mark—a figure that places him among the highest-paid players in NFL history. But this figure isn’t just a result of sticking around the league; it’s the outcome of multiple major contracts earned through performance and potential. A significant portion of that came from a massive five-year extension he signed with the Detroit Lions in 2017, which totalled $135 million. Later, the Lions showed their faith in Stafford with a major deal and signed a $92 million contract, guaranteeing $51 million in the first year alone. He had already proven his value by becoming the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 40,000 passing yards in his 147th game in 2019.

That track record set the stage for his next chapter. In 2021, after 12 seasons in Detroit without a playoff win, the Rams traded for Stafford—a move that immediately changed the course of his career. In his first season, he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, then led the Rams to a Super Bowl title with a string of clutch postseason performances. That success triggered a restructured contract that significantly boosted his guaranteed money, locking in over $65 million through 2025. He followed that up with another playoff win in 2024 and two Pro Bowl appearances, reinforcing his long-term value. The combined effect of those two franchise contracts, with their substantial guarantees, accounts for Stafford’s top league ranking in earnings.

But even as his resumé and reputation grow, the spotlight has shifted slightly toward what comes next, and what still needs fixing before another run can begin.

Full stands, Half chances: Rams fans show up, but can Matthew Stafford deliver inside the 10?

The Los Angeles Rams opened up their training camp tickets at Loyola Marymount, and they were gone almost immediately. Every date, including weekdays, sold out within hours. It’s a clear shift from last season. The fast sellout points to a noticeable rise in fan interest ahead of the 2025 season, as it offers a chance to see if this roster can push deeper than it has in recent campaigns.

Matthew Stafford remains one of the most closely watched names, but his recent production hasn’t matched earlier highs. In the past two seasons, his touchdown passes total only 44, only one pass more than Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s single-season record of 2024. The drop in numbers is closely tied to the team’s performance in the red zone. Last season, Stafford completed just 41% of his passes from inside the 10-yard line. The year before wasn’t much better either, with barely over 51% of his attempts inside the 20 reaching their target.

Even in goal-to-go situations, Stafford’s production has dipped, completing just 47% of his attempts, with only 44 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. His red-zone efficiency, particularly inside the 10, remains an area to improve. But as training camp draws sellout crowds and expectations reset, there’s still trust in his ability to recalibrate. Stafford may lead the NFL in career earnings, but what continues to define him is not just the paycheck—it’s his resilience, leadership, and a quiet commitment to the place where it all began.

