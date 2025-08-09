Will Campbell Turns Heads Despite Failing Drake Maye During Patriots-Commanders Preseason Opener

The Patriots‘ preseason opener started with a jolt – just not the kind they wanted. On a critical third-and-7, rookie quarterback Drake Maye found himself under siege as Commanders defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton burst through the line untouched. The pressure came from a miscommunication between rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, both caught flat-footed on a twisting blitz. Maye, scrambling to escape, held the ball a second too long – whack – a crushing hit, a loose football, and a turnover that silenced Gillette Stadium.

What made the moment more telling was Newton’s disruptive presence – the Commanders’ defensive tackle has been building a reputation as a problem for offensive lines, and this play showed why. For Maye, it became a quick lesson in when to live another down. To his credit, he bounced back on the next drive with careful ball control, leading a scoring effort that balanced passing and running without risks. But the early stumble highlighted how much work remains for New England’s rookie-heavy offense.

Then Will Campbell reminded everyone why the Patriots drafted him in the first round. The massive LSU product quickly shook off that early protection breakdown and started mauling defenders with the kind of punishing blocks that made him famous in college. His highlight-reel pancake block – where he planted a Commanders linebacker into the turf – was just the beginning. Drive after drive, Campbell showcased his trademark ability to finish blocks, even being spotted downfield on several runs where he absolutely buried his man. This is a lineman who clearly takes pride in punishing opponents, especially when he’s on the move, and that physical mentality was on full display.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Mike Vrabel made sure to praise Campbell’s response postgame, noting both his composure and the physical play demeanor that stood out. “I think that’s a good place to start, is with that,” Vrabel said about Campbell and Wilson’s performance. “Being downfield, finishing through the whistle – we embrace that here.” While acknowledging the need to clean up communication issues like the twisting blitz that led to Maye’s fumble (“Those are something we’ll continue to work hard on”), Vrabel emphasized the rookies showed the right mentality.

The coach pointed out they had successfully handled similar pressures in practice, suggesting it’s more about execution than ability. That combination of mental toughness and physical presence – Campbell’s ability to shake off errors while maintaining his aggressive, tone-setting style in the ground game – makes him exactly the kind of cornerstone lineman the Patriots need as they build their offensive identity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mixed bag for Patriots’ young offensive weapons as Jaheim Polk exits early

While Will Campbell’s physical dominance provided one bright spot, the Patriots’ preseason opener delivered concerning moments for other young offensive players. The night took a particularly rough turn for second-year receiver Jaheim Polk, whose limited action ended painfully when he injured his surgically-repaired right arm on an awkward tackle during a gadget play. The former sixth-round pick – already fighting for roster security – immediately left for the locker room after trainers examined him in the medical tent. Vrabel offered no postgame update beyond saying Polk would undergo further testing, leaving his status murky after what appeared to be a significant setback.

The struggles extended to rookie quarterback Drake Maye, whose debut series ended disastrously when he fumbled under pressure from Washington’s twisting blitz. Vrabel didn’t mince words about the first-rounder’s decision-making: “That’s a bad decision… we just have to be able to find a way to get rid of football or take a sack.” While Maye rebounded with a touchdown drive featuring two key scrambles – including a 5-yard score – his overall stat line (3-of-5 for 12 yards) reflected the growing pains expected from a rookie adjusting to NFL speed.

via Imago Aug 8, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer Zhan Newton 95 tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 during the first half at Gillette Stadium. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250808_faf_c04_012 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

The contrast between these offensive hiccups and Campbell’s forceful performance underscored New England’s uneven developmental curve. Where the rookie tackle shook off mistakes to maul defenders, Polk’s injury and Maye’s turnover served as reminders of how quickly preseason momentum can shift. Vrabel’s postgame comments balanced frustration with perspective – demanding better ball security from Maye while acknowledging these are precisely the teaching moments preseason exists to address.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the Patriots regroup, attention turns to Polk’s prognosis and Maye’s ability to learn from his mistakes. Campbell proved he can anchor the line physically, but Friday night showed New England’s offensive revival will require more than just brute strength. With joint practices against Philadelphia looming, the Patriots need their young playmakers to demonstrate the same resilience their rookie tackle displayed after early adversity.