Penn State 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and Scouting Report: Three Tight Ends Worth Watching Under New HC Matt Campbell

In order to properly scout Penn State, one must go back and watch the Iowa State film. After a tumultuous run in the middle of the 2025 season, James Franklin was fired as head coach of the Nittany Lions, and the program eventually hired Matt Campbell of Iowa State. Campbell, whose name was often passed around for head-coaching jobs in the NFL, brought with him more than a dozen players from Iowa State. Included amongst the group are seven of the top 10 NFL prospects on the Penn State depth chart.

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Campbell will bring his style of play with him, and that includes a tight-end-heavy, run-heavy offense. And three former ISU tight ends, all NFL prospects, will line up for the Nittany Lions this season.

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Ben Brahmer is well-liked in the scouting community, and with good reason. He’s a tall pass catcher with an excellent frame and football ability. He catches the ball extremely well in the short or intermediate field and consistently comes away with the difficult or important reception. Brahmer is also a decent blocker, though he’s not overpowering by any means. He’s not a true downfield threat at the position, and in my opinion, he’s a step down from Colston Loveland, the 10th pick of the 2025 draft.

Gabe Burkle is someone I believe is underrated at the present time. Though he’s taken a backseat to Brahmer at Iowa State the past three seasons, Burkle is still a terrific tight end in every aspect of the position, as a pass catcher and blocker. He has nice size, yet he is slightly smaller and not as fast as his teammate. He’s still a very good pass catcher.

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While scouting Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins, a combine invite who went undrafted then signed a free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers, ahead of the 2026 draft, Andrew Rappleyea was the player at the position who really stood out to me. He’s a terrific move tight end prospect who displays a lot of athleticism and stands out as a blocker and pass catcher. In my opinion, it is a bit surprising that Rappleyea did not choose to transfer to Campbell, bringing Brahmer and Burkle with him from Iowa State. The depth chart at tight end is very crowded, and I have to believe Rappleyea will lose playing time as a result.

Tony Rojas is an insanely athletic linebacker capable of being an impact, three-down defender. He’s fast-moving in every direction, makes plays in coverage, and defends the run. After a promising 2024 season, Rojas tore a knee ligament last year and was sidelined after just four games.

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All but one of the Nittany Lions’ starting offensive linemen from a year ago are presently in NFL camps, yet the lone returning blocker, Anthony Donkoh, is a good one. An experienced starter at both guard and tackle, Donkoh is fundamentally sound and quick and shows ability on the line of scrimmage or blocking in motion.

If there’s a sleeper prospect on the roster, it’s receiver Brett Eskildsen, another ISU transfer. Eskildsen is a terrific pass catcher with reliable hands and a stout frame. He does not look fast on film but I’ve been told he times the forty under 4.4 seconds. If he adds that speed to his game Eskildsen will surge up draft boards.

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