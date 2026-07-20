“This Is What Fulfills Me”: Blake Corum Returns to Virginia With His Biggest Youth Camp Yet

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum was back in Virginia after a one-year gap this summer to host his fourth edition of free youth football camp. Going into the camp, the excitement was pretty evident with all of 500 spots filled within 24 hours. The organizers had 100 more spots added, which were sold out that same day, too.

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EssentiallySports had boots on the ground. I asked him what motivates him to do it, and he had a straight answer.

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“I don’t care about the money,” Corum said. “This is what fulfils me. Giving back to the kids.”



The 2026 edition of the BC24 Youth Football Camp kicked off at 10 in the morning at the Grizzly Complex on June 20. We saw participants rushing into drill work, receiving guidance from Corum, the coaches, and players from Saint Frances Academy, his high school.

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Corum was on the ground, running and guiding the youngsters. If you thought individual and team drills were plenty for a youth camp, Corum turned it up a notch with the U.S. Army local chapter running an intense boot camp to really test their competitive will.

“We’re gonna have fun,” Corum addressed the kids. “We’re gonna compete. And we’re gonna do something hard.”

TJ Tyus, founder of The Tyus Training Institute and a mental performance coach for High School and University athletes, was also in attendance at the camp. He closed out the camp with a motivational speech, thanking Corum for the invite.

“You are a phenomenal young man. Keep being a blessing to the community. I especially liked how you prayed at the beginning of the camp,” Tyus added.

There were trophies for the kids. In honor of his alma mater, Corum wrapped up the day with a special donation to Saint Frances Academy with all his coaches present. He, too received a special award from the U.S. Army for his unique service.

Blake Corum has had a great career

Blake Corum was drafted out of Michigan during the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the 83rd overall pick and shared the backfield with Kyren Williams for most of his rookie season.

Since he signed with the Rams, Corum has contributed better in his second year than in his rookie season. He went from rushing 207 yards to 746, and logged 6 touchdowns in the 2025 season as opposed to none in 2024.

During his college career, Blake Corum became a standout running back for his unique vision on the field. He earned the Big Ten Running Back of the Year for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023, and was named to the First-team All-Big Ten honors simultaneously.

Corum led Michigan to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, fulfilling a promise he made at halftime of a Michigan basketball game exactly a year before that. The running back was also named as the 2024 National Championship offensive MVP and finished his NCAA career as Michigan’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (58) and total touchdowns (61).

Besides football, Corum believes in the power of giving back to the community. Corum is heavily involved in youth development projects like his annual free football camps, supporting the military families, and charity drives.

Team EssentiallySports thanks Blake Corum and the PeakNIL team for giving this opportunity to partner with the running back for a noble cause, and taking the kids a step closer to a bigger, better, and brighter future ahead.