Nike Nails Caitlin Clark’s ‘Patrick Mahomes Chemistry’ With Priceless 3-Word Reaction

Caitlin Clark’s sophomore season with the Indiana Fever was supposed to be a seamless continuation of her Rookie of the Year brilliance. Instead, it spiraled into a storm of adversity. From a groin injury that robbed her rhythm to mounting criticism over turnovers and missed opportunities, the prodigy found herself stumbling under the weight of growing expectations. And these growing woes cast a shadow over the team’s hopes of clinching the title. But just when the doubts grew the loudest, Clark returned as a formidable presence and altered the narrative once again.

Going up against the Wings, Clark knew her team needed a win. In fact, she pointed it out after the match. “I feel like this stretch, you know this is a big game for us. think we’ve struggled, and the fact that we’re able to play one good game, and then we play a bad game, and then we play a good game, and then we play a bad game. So I think for us it’s like we gotta find a way to be able to stack really good games together.”

But the electrifying persona did not end there. The point guard stepped onto the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena today and stirred the pot. Her dominance and aggressive gameplay were enough to silence the chatter and remind the league why she is among the greats. Even reporters and brands could not help but point out her jaw-dropping performance against the Dallas Wings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The official sponsor of the WNBA, Nike Basketball, reposted a clip on X (former Twitter) featuring Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in action. Instead of indulging in long-drawn captions for the Fever players, the brand made a priceless three-word reaction, “HUMAN. HIGHLIGHT. REEL.” The short caption was enough. It mirrored the emotions of every Indiana Fever fan.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

After all, the reposted clip featured Clark delivering a flawless long pass from beyond the arc to Cunningham, who was under the rim. Within a fraction of a second, Cunningham not only received the pass but also added a clean basket to the overall scores. The pass from the two ends of the floor became the highlight of the match. Dubbed as the “touchdown pass” by the official WNBA account, this visual marvel highlights the strong locker room chemistry and communication, as recently pointed out by HC Stephanie White.

Moreover, Nike’s celebrated caption comes after Clark and Cunningham’s chemistry was compared by a local Iowa reporter to their NFL counterparts. The reporter, Andy Froemel, also shared the clip on X with a caption that read, “Sophie Cunningham caught that ball like a TE. Mahomes to Kelce level chemistry there.”

Footballers Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one of the most iconic duos in NFL history. They possess an insane on-field chemistry that makes them an unstoppable duo. As a quarterback, Mahomes reads Kelce’s body language and releases the ball, even before tight-end Kelce makes the cut. Their instinct and timing set them apart, and it becomes impossible for opponents to defend the stars.

The local reporter compared Clark’s insane pass to that of Mahomes’, as Cunningham caught the ball mid-air and send it diving down the bucket, just like a TE would. This brilliant performance from the Fever players reflected their cohesiveness and downright dominant gameplay. On the other hand, Paige Bueckers & Co. massively struggled to find momentum against the energetic and speedy Fever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caitlin Clark praises Paige Bueckers ahead of the first clash

“Whether it’s me watching her in AAU, she has always just been smooth.” Indiana Fever superstar praised rookie phenom Paige Bueckers in a pre-game conference. Well, July 13, 2025, marks the first time that Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers lock horns in the pros. The last time fans saw the two favorites was during the 2024 Final Four, where they represented Iowa and UConn colleges, respectively.

Always appreciative of Buecker’s elite playmaking, Clark could not help but appreciate the star as Indiana Fever prepared to welcome the Dallas Wings. “She takes what the game gives her, her middie is always as nice as it has been this year. She just plays way older than she is,” Clark said. “She’s confident, she’s smooth, she just does everything at a high level. She can score from all 3 levels. And that’s how she’s always played. That’s obviously translated really well. And everybody knew that it would.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming straight off the bench, Paige Bueckers has had a remarkable run in the league so far. Despite being sidelined for four straight games under a concussion protocol followed by an unnamed illness, Bueckers returned on the hardwood with a whopping 35-point comeback. She has not only cemented herself as a predominant player but also clinched several accolades so far.

While the Indiana Fever snatched a 102-83 win against the Dallas Wings, can Caitlin Clark & Co. maintain the winning streak? After displaying a brilliant performance in the most-awaited clash of the season, does this mark Clark’s successful return on the hardwood? While the Indiana Fever is in safe hands as Clark finds her way back, they cannot afford another loss on their belt at this juncture.