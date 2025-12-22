brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Chiefs Forced to Make QB Roster Move Amid Patrick Mahomes & Gardner Minshew Injuries

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 22, 2025 | 2:39 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Chiefs Forced to Make QB Roster Move Amid Patrick Mahomes & Gardner Minshew Injuries

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 22, 2025 | 2:39 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Kansas City Chiefs just avoided a brutal blow to their roster. Gardner Minshew’s injury isn’t as severe as everyone feared. While the projection was that he’s torn his ACL, the same as franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that’s not the case. But given the thin depth in the QB room, the Chiefs aren’t taking any chances.

“With Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew injuring their knees in back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs are signing QB Shane Buechele off the Bills’ practice squad,” wrote NFL insider Adam Schefter. “Buechele spent the 2021-’22 season with the Chiefs. He passed his physical today.”

As for Minshew, Schefter further gave the fans an update that perhaps felt like an early Christmas gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile, tests also showed that Minshew did not tear his ACL as feared, per sources,” Schefter wrote. “He is expected to miss time, but his ACL is intact.”

Expand Post

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved