Chiefs Forced to Make QB Roster Move Amid Patrick Mahomes & Gardner Minshew Injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs just avoided a brutal blow to their roster. Gardner Minshew’s injury isn’t as severe as everyone feared. While the projection was that he’s torn his ACL, the same as franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that’s not the case. But given the thin depth in the QB room, the Chiefs aren’t taking any chances.

“With Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew injuring their knees in back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs are signing QB Shane Buechele off the Bills’ practice squad,” wrote NFL insider Adam Schefter. “Buechele spent the 2021-’22 season with the Chiefs. He passed his physical today.”

As for Minshew, Schefter further gave the fans an update that perhaps felt like an early Christmas gift.

“Meanwhile, tests also showed that Minshew did not tear his ACL as feared, per sources,” Schefter wrote. “He is expected to miss time, but his ACL is intact.”

