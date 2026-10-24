October 25th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Sunday is filled with sporting events across TV and streaming platforms. It includes super-speedway drafts, open-wheel racing, big football games, international soccer derbies, and five tennis finals. No off days for the die-hard fans. Fans can follow the action from European stadiums, American arenas and Asian courts throughout the day. This is the complete guide to the viewing times, the fixtures, and the broadcast locations for all the major sports on October 25th.

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NFL

The NFL game day starts with an overseas match as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New Orleans Saints at Saint-Denis in France. The game begins at 9:30 am ET on the NFL Network. The 1:00 pm ET session sees regional action split between CBS and FOX. CBS has the regional games (Cleveland vs Tennessee, Indianapolis vs Minnesota, Miami vs New York Jets or Cincinnati vs Baltimore). Meanwhile, FOX has the regional games (San Francisco vs Atlanta, Tampa Bay vs Carolina or New York Giants vs Houston).

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The afternoon gridiron continues at 4:05 pm ET on CBS with Denver going to Arizona. Then at 4:25 pm ET on FOX, there are regional games – Green Bay vs Detroit or Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas. Sunday Night Football wraps the day up at 8:20 pm ET with the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to the Seattle Seahawks on NBC and live on Peacock.

Motorsports

High-octane stock car and open-wheel racing takes over the afternoons on the tracks across North America. The NASCAR Cup Series gets underway at 2:00 pm ET with the YellaWood 500 – The Chase from the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama on NBC.Formula 1 racing kicks off at 4:00 pm ET in Austin, Texas for the MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2026. It will be live on Apple TV.

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Soccer

International club derbies, domestic league fixtures and collegiate contests make up a very full Sunday soccer card in both the men’s and women’s games. It kicks off at 10:00 am ET with Premier League action as Manchester United take on AFC Bournemouth on NBCSN. Newcastle United visit Crystal Palace on USA Network. The Premier League continues at 12:30 pm ET on USA Network with Leeds United traveling to Sunderland.

In Spain, one of the world’s most famous rivalries takes centre stage at 4 pm ET as Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clásico on ABC and ESPN. The NWSL gets the spotlight at 5:00 pm ET as the Washington Spirit hosts Kansas City Current on ESPN. On the college front, men’s DI soccer sees Clemson take on Virginia Tech at 2:00 pm ET on ESPNU. Women’s college soccer has Princeton hosting Dartmouth at 12:00 pm ET on ESPNU. Mississippi State visits LSU at 3:00 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Tennis

Championship Sunday sees five finals across Europe and Asia, bringing the seven consecutive days of ATP and WTA action to a close. In Asia, we have the WTA 250 Kinoshita Group Japan Open in Osaka. Japan will witness the women’s singles champion crowned at the Utsubo Tennis Centre not until 12:30 am ET. The WTA 500 Ningbo Open in China has its doubles final at 2:30 am ET, with the singles final not until 5:00 am ET at the Ningbo Tennis Centre.

On the men’s side, three ATP 250 titles are up for grabs on indoor hard courts. They are: the Almaty Open final in Almaty, Kazakhstan; the inaugural Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes final in Lyon, France; and the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open final in Brussels, Belgium. Full coverage, individual court feeds and the final match presentations will be available on Tennis Channel, the Tennis Channel App, Tennis TV and WTA TV.

Imago 260903 — NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2026 — Carlos Alcaraz reutrns a shot during the men s singles second round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jaime Faria of Portugal at the 2026 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 2, 2026. SPU.S.-NEW YORK-TENNIS-US OPEN-MEN S SINGLES LixRui PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Basketball

Professional basketball sees a cross-conference NBA game on October 25th. The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 pm ET. It’s early season stuff with a lot of fast-paced transition basketball and top-end perimeter scoring. It’ll be on national live broadcast on NBA TV and available to stream via the NBA App and NBA League Pass.

Hockey

NHL action kicks off at 7:00 pm ET with a classic cross-Canada matchup. The Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens at home in Winnipeg, MB. The game will be televised live on TNT and truTV and can be streamed on Max.

Golf

The final round of competitive tournament golf spans three tours across Korea, Bermuda and the US. The action begins at 1:00 pm ET on Golf Channel with the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal GC in Southampton, Bermuda. The senior circuit follows at 4:00 pm ET with the final round of the Stifel Charity Classic at Norwood Hills CC in St. Louis. Meanwhile, the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship continues at Woo Jeong Hills CC in Cheonan, South Korea, with its final round scheduled for Sunday, October 25.

College Volleyball

Sunday sees a packed afternoon and evening session of NCAA women’s volleyball from a number of the top conferences. It kicks off at 1:00 pm ET with Tennessee hosting Vanderbilt on the SEC Network. Georgia Tech will take on SMU on the ACC Network at 1:30 pm ET. Baylor faces Kansas on ESPN at 2:00 pm ET and Miami hosts Louisville at 3:30 pm ET on the ACC Network. The night session wraps up at 8:30 pm ET with North Carolina taking on Stanford on ESPN.

Getty LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 19: Izzy Starck #21 of the Penn St. Nittany Lions hits the ball against the Nebraska Huskers during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals held at the KFC YUM! Center on December 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Gymnastics

Elite gymnastics competition comes to the world stage at noon Eastern Time as the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The broadcast is on NBC for the apparatus finals. It will showcase the technical prowess of the world’s best on the international stage.

Figure Skating

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating is on display at 8:00 am ET in Angers (Maine-et-Loire, France) with live coverage on NBCSN. It’s a showcase of early morning artistry with the top single and pair skaters performing their technical elements and programs.

October 25th, Sunday, is a truly eventful day for sports fans. We will get to witness everything from international championship contention to some of the most intense domestic league clashes. We have got opening serves in Asia to early kickoffs in Europe. Hence, do not forget to set your alarms accordingly. While many plan to have a relaxing weekend, for sports enthusiasts it might turn into a nail-biting and high-adrenaline end to the week.