September 28th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

After a busy Sunday sports schedule, this Monday will not be quite as hectic. Rather, it could serve as the perfect break day for sports fans. However, the day will still feature an NFL clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

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The latest update is that the Philadelphia Eagles will take the field in their traditional road uniform combination this Monday. Notably, the Eagles have not lost to the Bears at Soldier Field in nearly 16 years. Chicago last beat Philadelphia at home in November 2010, and the Eagles have won every road meeting between the teams since then. Apart from that record, another factor could work in Philadelphia’s favor on Monday.

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Just 48 hours before the Monday night game, the Chicago Bears confirmed that quarterback Caleb Williams will be unavailable because of his injury. Furthermore, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent’s status remains uncertain as he deals with a concussion. As a result, plenty of questions surround the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation heading into the game.

Now, let’s check the broadcast schedule for Monday night’s game.

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NFL

The NFL Week 3 schedule will continue into Monday night, with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to face the Chicago Bears.

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The game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN and ABC.

If you’re a hardcore NFL fan, Monday night’s Eagles–Bears matchup is the main event. Fans of other sports won’t have to wait until kickoff for action, though, with tennis and soccer also on the day’s schedule.