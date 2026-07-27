Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Withdraws From Golf Tournament After DUI Arrest

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo recently fumbled the ball, forcing him to withdraw from the M&P Group Texas State Open as he faced serious charges. His departure follows a Driving Under the Influence charge after he was arrested in his hometown of Milwaukee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Romo, 46, was arrested on July 23 on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over on Interstate 43 near the Hoan Bridge at approximately 6:15 p.m. CT, as reported by Fox 6 News. He was booked into county jail around 9:45 p.m. and released at 11 p.m. that same night. This is his first-ever arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romo was arrested for a first-offense OWI (Operating While Intoxicated), which is Wisconsin’s legal equivalent to a DUI (Driving Under the Influence).

The arrest came hours after Romo had competed in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship at West Bend Country Club, where he finished tied for 73rd place according to The Athletic. He had been speaking to local news outlet TMJ4 from the golf course just hours before the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am competitive in both; I am just better at football. But I think we are gaining strides.”

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 19: CBS broadcaster Tony Romo before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 19 AFC Championship – Titans at Chiefs Icon2001190127

After performing poorly on standard field sobriety tests, the former Cowboy was taken into custody. Formal charges had not been filed as of Sunday, and he is due to appear in court on September 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Wisconsin, a first-offense OWI is not a criminal charge. It typically carries a fine between $150 and $300, and a temporary licence suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romo has not made any public statement since the arrest. He has, however, withdrawn from the Texas State Open at Cascades Country Club in Tyler, starting July 28. His absence is noteworthy as he has previously competed in that event nine times.

His court date on September 21 falls just six days before he is scheduled to call the Ravens-Cowboys game in Brazil for CBS. Romo, who is now a CBS NFL analyst, has made his way from being undrafted to one of the very best on the Cowboys’ roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Romo built one of the most remarkable careers in Cowboys history

Tony Romo failed to get drafted in 2003 out of Eastern Illinois University. He signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent, where he won the 2002 Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in Division I-AA football.

ADVERTISEMENT

He waited three years as a backup before becoming the Cowboys’ starter in the 2006 season. From that point, he became the face of the franchise and eventually retired in 2017 as Dallas’s all-time leader in passing yards with 34,183 and touchdown passes with 248. He now sits in second behind Dak Prescott‘s new record of 35,989 passing yards. Romo even earned four Pro Bowl selections across his career.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus described him upon his broadcasting hire in words that still ring true today.

“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” McManus said at the time. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That prediction proved accurate. Romo became renowned for calling plays before the snap on live television, a skill that made him one of the most talked-about analysts the sport had seen in years. Despite his DUI charge, Tony Romo remains one of CBS’s most beloved analysts, bringing with him 14 years of NFL experience.