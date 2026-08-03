ESPN Announces the ‘Better Twin’ for Monday Night Football Show as Jason McCourty Issues Statement

Even after retiring in 2022, going away from football was never an option for Jason McCourty, just like his twin brother Devin McCourty. He had already made splashes working for NFL Network on Good Morning Football, working as a game announcer for CBS, and acting as a studio analyst for ESPN. But ESPN was done sharing the 38-year-old, and now he has a massive role coming his way at the network.

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ESPN PR made the announcement official with a post on their X handle, declaring Jason as their newest addition to the Monday Night Countdown team. McCourty chose this moment to celebrate and land a shot at his twin all in one go.

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“Humbled and honored to join an elite squad!” Jason wrote on X, reposting ESPN’s announcement. “The most important thing to me is everyone watches @devinmccourty on Sunday, then watch on Monday to see the better twin!”

His brother, Devin McCourty, has been a commentator for NBC’s Football Night in America since his retirement. Jason, meanwhile, had enjoyed a more dynamic role across multiple networks. But that dynamism took a hit when ESPN handed Jason a multi-year extension this June, locking him up exclusively for itself.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 16: NFL, American Football Herren, USA Network host and former NLF player Jason McCourty before a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December, 16, 2023. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 16 Vikings at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon168231216100

“Before the 2026 NFL season kicks off, ESPN re-signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to a new multi-year agreement, ensuring the Super Bowl champion remains a key contributor across the network’s year-round NFL coverage,” ESPN noted in its announcement in June. “As part of his new deal, McCourty will appear exclusively on ESPN, including throughout the NFL season.

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“Entering his third season with ESPN, McCourty will continue contributing across the company’s expansive NFL portfolio, regularly appearing on signature studio shows including NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter, while providing analysis and insight throughout the NFL season and beyond, as the company prepares for its historic first presentation of the Super Bowl in February 2027.”

Little did we know that an even bigger role with Monday Night Countdown was already in the works back then. Jason McCourty now joins Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears as analysts alongside host Scott Van Pelt. After massive layoffs shook ESPN’s foundation, the network is breathing new life into its broadcasts, and they just got the “better twin” for the 2026 season.