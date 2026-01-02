Who Are Tom Brady’s Kids? All About NFL Legend’s Kids With Ex’s Bridget Moynahan & Gisele Bundchen

Just like his legendary NFL career, former quarterback Tom Brady has nailed his role as a father of three. Over the years, he has built ‌adorable bonds with his kids that he shares with former partners, Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen. From playing golf to exploring the open waters on a yacht, the former Patriot does it all with his little ones. And as the lives of Tom Brady’s kids get more mainstream, the curiosity surrounding them only increases. Dive in to find out!

Meet Jack Moynahan: Tom Brady’s oldest son

Born on August 22, 2007, John “Jack” Edward Thomas is Brady’s eldest son, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan. The couple dated from 2004 to late 2006, and it wasn’t long after their split that she made her pregnancy public. Tom and Bridget welcomed him the next year in Santa Monica, California. Despite the timing, both parents committed early on to their parental duties.

Moynahan wanted her son to grow up in a “healthy environment,” and she admitted to feeling satisfied with her efforts, per People. The former quarterback has also been honest about his journey with Jack, revealing he was nervous about the “challenge” of fatherhood. But things changed for good after Jack’s birth, and Brady ended up embracing the role wholeheartedly.

The NFL took him from Massachusetts with the Patriots to Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite professional commitments, Brady has continued to make time for his son, who primarily lives in New York with Moynahan and her husband, Andrew Frankel. In August 2025, Brady shared a carousel post on Instagram to mark Jack’s 18th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The pictures feature the duo along with Brady’s other two kids and their dog. In his message, Brady reminded Jack how much he loves him and also praised his son’s “courage, love, and kindness.”

“I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew,” he added. “OK maybe not all at once!”

They say the first child gets the most love; it is indeed true in Jack’s case.

Meet Benjamin Brady: Tom Brady’s son with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen married in February 2009. Later ‌that year, they welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rein, on December 8 in their Boston home. In ESPN’s Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the player admitted to being dicey about Benjamin’s home birth. But in hindsight, the seven-time Super Bowl champion described being with Gisele during that moment as “precious.”

As Benjamin grew older, Brady met with a shocking realization that his son showed little interest in athletics. It was challenging for him to make peace with, but he eventually learned to appreciate and support his younger son’s passions. Now that Benjamin navigates teen life, Bündchen weighed in on what it’s like to raise kids when they hit adolescence.

“The most important thing [is] you have to make time to have conversations, because, I think, you know, they are changing, every day is a whole new world,” she said on the Jimmy Fallon Show. “And it’s so important to kind of talk, it’s a huge thing.”

In Brady’s view, Benjamin has grown up to be “kind, caring, and thoughtful.” In his message on his son’s 16th birthday, he described him as a fun person who leads with heart and lights up the room with their presence. Overall, he feels like a proud dad.

Meet Vivian Lake Brady: Brady’s daughter

Vivian Lake was born on December 5, 2012, and is Tom and Gisele’s second child. As someone who grew up with three sisters, Brady found it valuable for his sons to have a sister at home. He believes it gave the boys a better understanding of women. While Vivian was growing up, the 48-year-old couldn’t stop himself from going soft on her.

“That little girl owns my day, owns my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “[I] cannot say no to anything. Whatever she tells her dad to do, that’s what I do. That’s just the way it goes.”

Meanwhile, Vivian enjoys a close bond with her mother, with the duo sharing a variety of common interests. These include yoga, meditation, and spending time around horses. Their mutual love for riding eventually led Bündchen to purchase a horse farm in 2023, giving more space to enjoy in peace away from the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

In December 2025, Brady poured his heart out to celebrate his daughter, who had turned thirteen. He shared a collection of photos on Instagram that capture many cute moments. These included shots from Paris during the 2024 Olympics, Vivian enjoying cotton candy, and playing volleyball. While praising his daughter, Brady called Vivian “the most amazing travel partner” with a knack for hunting the best ice cream or matcha latte.

Are Tom Brady’s kids into football?

Tom Brady’s sons have played football, but they both have different levels of interest. Jack is passionate about the sport and has even served as the team’s ball boy during Brady’s time with the Buccaneers. In October 2022, Brady spoke about watching his eldest son suiting up as a quarterback for his high school team. Speaking on his podcast, the Michigan alum acknowledged not having many specialties. But he thinks throwing a football is one skill he can confidently pass down to Jack.

“He’s [Jack] way smarter,” he added. “He’s got a great work ethic and just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

Unlike Jack, Benjamin never showed a deep passion for sports, especially football. He did play football, but has never made it a point to follow in his father’s footsteps. In September 2023, Brady revealed Benjamin wanted to be a tight end like former teammate Rob Gronkowski. He even contacted Gronk to share the update, to which he responded excitedly. Beyond football, Tom Brady’s kids have a million things to have fun with him.