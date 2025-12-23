Jason Kelce Reveals Latest Details Behind Lost Super Bowl LII Ring With Eagles

Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast has been privy to countless hilarious moments, but none bar the time when the Philly legend lost his Super Bowl Ring in a massive pile of chili. His lost ring was from Super Bowl LII when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in 2018. However, Kelce brought back memories of this farcical 2024 incident with a new update on the ring.

“He, in fact, did not find my Super Bowl ring!” Jason Kelce wrote on X, referencing the New Heights podcast producer Jake Chatsky, who was part of the infamous moment when the Eagles legend lost his Super Bowl ring.

This ridiculous incident occurred during a New Heights live show at the University of Cincinnati’s basketball arena in April 2024. The Kelces and their production team agreed on hosting a contest for their fans where they filled up two inflatable pools with Skyline Chili and put a fake Super Bowl ring in each pool for the audience members to race and try to find.

Here, Jason Kelce intervened and asked to put his real Super Bowl ring in one of the pools instead of a fake one. So when this contest started, and the participants started digging through the pools, they could only locate the fake ring. So after the event, Jake Chatsky rushed back to the arena and was seen shoveling through the massive pile of chili, but failed to recoup Jason Kelce’s ring.

Moments like these have been a highlight of the New Heights podcast, where fans have had the chance to witness a more human side of the Kelce brothers, which wasn’t seen earlier when they were competing in the NFL. However, this over-the-top approach isn’t just for the cameras; it’s something Jason Kelce carries into his personal life.

With the much-anticipated wedding of Travis and pop sensation Taylor Swift looming on the 2026 calendar, the elder Kelce has already started preparing the couple for his unique brand of celebration, issuing a hilarious “fair warning” as the wedding preparations continue in full flow.

Jason Kelce issues hilarious warning for Travis and Taylor Swift

Alongside being icons of the football world, the Kelces have also grown into major pop cultural figures ever since Travis Kelce started dating the 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift. The couple has been together since 2023 and will soon begin a new chapter of their life as they gear up for a grand wedding in 2026.

However, as the wedding prep continues, Jason Kelce issued a special message for his brother and his fiancée regarding his trademark celebration. With no surprise, the world has grown accustomed to Jason Kelce’s over-the-top celebrations, which often end with him taking off his shirt. Hence, with the possibility of a similar incident occurring at the wedding, the elder Kelce gave a heads-up to Travis and Taylor.

“I’ve taken my shirts off at weddings,” Jason Kelce said in an interview with WSJ. “Yes, Yes. I’ve broken things. I dropped one of my buddy’s bridesmaids on her head. It’s gone south at a couple of weddings. But somehow I keep getting invited back to people’s weddings. I’m a good time, usually. But since being with Kylie, it’s been much more tame.”

Despite that, Jason Kelce says his presence will be a must at the much-awaited ‘Swelce’ wedding as he has been a huge supporter of the couple throughout their time together over the last few years.