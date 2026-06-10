“Learned Some Things Not to Do From Him”: Browns Veteran Takes Subtle Jab at Johnny Manziel’s Time in Cleveland After Retirement

Joel Bitonio is one of the few players who have been able to stand out in the Cleveland Browns in the past decade. On June 9, the veteran guard officially hung up his cleats, signing off on a career he can be proud of. In his final address, the much-loved Bitonio managed to take a shot at Johnny Manziel, a name Browns fans would appreciate not being invoked.

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“I was drafted the same year as Johnny Manziel, and we actually roomed together. I learned some things not to do from him,” he said at a press conference.

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He delivered this remark with a smile along with a dramatic pause, drawing laughter from the people assembled at the conference. This was clearly not a serious hit on Manziel.

Manziel and Bitonio were both drafted in back-to-back rounds by the Browns in 2014; the QB in the first, and the OL in the second. Bitonio had a solid career at Nevada and was one of the more highly regarded interior linemen in that draft class. Manziel was one of the top underclassmen in the draft, having won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman. Ahead of the draft, a scout told the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel that the QB was “better than the guy who won the Super Bowl.”

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This guy was Russell Wilson, who went on to play for nine more years than Manziel.

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Manziel looked like the answer Cleveland had long been searching for at quarterback. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, the QB racked up 108 rushing yards in only 11 carries. But his off-field issues with drinking, his party-boy image, and going AWOL caught more attention than his game.

In the same game, Manziel also suffered a concussion and was ruled out of the next game, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But team owner Jimmy Haslam reported that Manziel did not meet with the medical staff, going against the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, USA Today reported that the QB was in Las Vegas and was seen at Planet Hollywood. This incident was one of his infamous highlights from his Browns career.

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Manziel was also the first NFL player to be dropped by popular agent Drew Rosenhaus, in his then 27-year career. Things were that bad

Joel Bitonio, however, was chalk and cheese compared to Manziel. In his 12 seasons in Cleveland, Bitonio made seven Pro Bowls and five combined All-Pro selections. He also started 178 games with the Browns, a team record since 1999. Bitonio also captained the offense six times in his time with Cleveland.

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In an open letter, he mentioned that he had been injured a few times after his rookie season, which prompted him to think about his future. But former Browns executive Sashi Brown extended his rookie contract, sparking a fire in Bitonio. He claimed that he spent seven full seasons after this.

Unfortunately for Bitonio, the Browns could not do enough to help him achieve his dream to win a Super Bowl. In his 12 years with the team, Cleveland was able to record only two winning seasons. But Bitonio still wanted to retire as a Brown, having developed a loyalty towards them.

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The contrast is stark when one looks at how Bitonio’s and Manziel’s careers turned out. Unlike his roommate, Manziel had to resort to playing in the CFL, the Alliance of American Football, and Fan Controlled Football. Perhaps being friends with the former quarterback allowed Bitonio to get a pass on calling him out.