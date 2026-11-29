In 2002, Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders) owner Al Davis let Jon Gruden walk to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two first-round picks, two second-rounders, and $8 million. It’s still the gold standard for what it costs to pry a coach loose. Troy Aikman has a hypothetical plan to do the same with the San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, which would set a new price. However, general manager John Lynch has made it clear that the 49ers aren’t taking calls.

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“You know, like, I hear [Troy] Aikman making comments, if he started a team, he’d (Kyle Shanahan) be the guy, I said, ‘You can’t have him,'” Lynch told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s ours, and we’re very fortunate that he’s ours.”

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The fiasco began with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman answering a hypothetical question.

During a recent appearance on Dallas radio station 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman discussed if he ever left broadcasting to run an NFL front office, what would be his very first move, which directly targeted San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

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“I’ve been asked a lot of questions here over the last several weeks about any aspirations that I may have of going in a front office and all of that, or who would you hire as your head coach?

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“If I was in a position to hire someone as a head coach, [the] first call I’d make is to the 49ers and say, ‘How much is it going to take to get Kyle Shanahan? Because I think he’s that good. And yes, I’ve always believed this, but coaching matters and it has an impact on an organization.”

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Troy Aikman’s appreciation for Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tree dates back to Aikman’s Hall of Fame playing days in the 1990s, when the former Cowboys quarterback played against Shanahan’s father.

From 1992 to 1994, Mike Shanahan served as the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator during the Cowboys-49ers NFC Championship rivalry.

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In the same interview, Troy Aikman revealed discussing offensive philosophy directly with Mike Shanahan. Aikman observed how Mike blended Bill Walsh’s West Coast concepts in San Francisco with his own zone-blocking run scheme in Denver, and how Kyle has evolved that exact blueprint into the modern NFL’s gold standard.

Additionally, Aikman has also called the 49ers a “model” organization under Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch, praising their physicality, discipline, and ability to win even through severe injury waves.

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However, before Troy Aikman’s hypothesis could become reality, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed the possibility.

Lynch and Shanahan currently stand on a 10-year partnership as GM and HC for the 49ers, beginning in February 2017.

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When the 49ers approached Shanahan (then the Atlanta Falcons‘ offensive coordinator) as their head coach in early 2017, they faced some difficulties. Shanahan wanted final say over the 53-man roster and struggled to find an established general manager candidate willing to work under that structure.

Lynch, who was then a Fox NFL color commentator with zero front-office experience, reached out to Shanahan, expressing interest in building the franchise alongside him. The two already shared mutual trust through Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike, who had coached Lynch with the Denver Broncos from 2004 to 2007.

Unlike many NFL franchises struggling due to power struggles between the coach and GM, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan established clear lanes from day one.

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While Lynch (GM & President of Football Operations) oversaw college scouting, the NFL Draft, free agency, contract negotiations, and the broader 90-man offseason roster, Shanahan (Head Coach) took charge of coaching staff hires, offensive play-calling, game-day strategy, and final cuts to the 53-man active roster.

Despite starting 0–9 in their inaugural 2017 rebuild year, the duo transformed San Francisco into a perennial contender.

Since joining the franchise, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV (2019 season) and Super Bowl LVIII (2023 season), falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in both.

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The 49ers have also advanced to four NFC Championship Games (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) and captured three NFC West division titles under Lynch and Shanahan.

Following a 12-5 record campaign in the 2025 season, the Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers sit with a 9–1 record through 10 games in 2026, sitting atop the NFC West and leading the NFC standings.

Due to the consistency that Kyle Shanahan has maintained in San Francisco, GM John Lynch is seemingly hesitant about potentially letting go of his head coach. With that said, Troy Aikman merely spoke out of his aspirations.

As things stand, Aikman has no confirmed landing spot in any franchise where he can become a general manager or have any other front-office role to hire Shanahan as the head coach.