49ers Legend Jerry Rice Chases Down Heckler at Golf Tournament

At 63, Jerry Rice has still got some fire in him. Far away from the gridiron, spectators at the American Century Championship got to witness a lesser-known side of the legendary wide receiver.

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The veteran San Francisco 49ers receiver was at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, when things took an unexpected turn. He unleashed one of his signature herky jerky swings, and right as the club met the ball, a spectator shouted “Fore!” from behind him, basically mocking the shot as a bad one.

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Rice spun around, ducked under the boundary rope separating players from the crowd, and took off after whoever had yelled it. “Which one?” he shouted and chased after the culprit (who remains unknown).

Someone from the gallery cheered him on with shouts of “Go get ’em” as the 63-year-old Hall of Famer sprinted off, golf club still in hand. Another spectator was also heard identifying the heckler as “green and blue.” Rice eventually caught up to the group responsible.

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What Rice told them once he got there is anyone’s guess, since the clip was filmed from too far away to pick up any audio. But whatever happened, it clearly didn’t end badly.

Rice came back all smiles and was even cheered by the crowd.

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The legendary wide receiver is a familiar face at the American Century Championship, showing up year after year alongside other 49ers legends and fellow NFL Hall of Famers. This year was no exception, with Steve Young and Kyle Juszczyk also representing San Francisco. Young wrapped up his weekend in 55th place, while Juszczyk landed at 50th.

As for Rice, he finished 42nd out of 90 competitors in a field packed with former NFL stars, including Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Drew Brees, Derek Carr, Larry Fitzgerald, and plenty of other recognizable names.

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Turns out the American Century Championship and Jerry Rice have some history together. Back in 2024, he got caught on camera losing his cool with reporters who brought up the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

Jerry Rice once stunned reporters with a heated response

Here’s what went down. Back in 2024, Rice was at the tournament, chatting with media like he usually does, when two reporters from the Kansas City area asked him something that clearly rubbed him the wrong way. They wanted his take on whether the Chiefs’ receiving corps had what it takes to win another Super Bowl. Simple enough question, but Rice didn’t take it that way.

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Rice told one of them, “I will f–k you up,” before someone stepped in to cool things down. As he walked off, he added, “If you want some, come get some.”

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Nobody watching the clip could quite figure out what set him off, especially since Rice is usually one of the easier guys to deal with when it comes to media access. According to TMZ producer Michael J. Babcock, Rice later explained that the reporters had smirks on their faces and were basically trolling him. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier that year.

“I’m going to defend the San Francisco 49ers,” Rice responded, according to Babcock.

Given everything Rice accomplished during his career, that kind of loyalty makes sense. He still holds the NFL records for catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns, built over a 20-season-long run. Rice’s career is further decorated with three Super Bowl rings, earned during his stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

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At 63, he’s clearly still got some fight left in him, on and off the field.