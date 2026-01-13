49ers Legend Joe Montana Announces Career Move for Super Bowl on Monday

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Montana reunites Super Bowl XXIV legends for special Super Bowl week event

Night of Champions set for February 3 at Orpheum Theatre before Super Bowl LX

Gold Bar Whiskey celebration adds another Montana appearance during Big Game week

For 49ers fans, the 1989 season remains the untouchable standard of a dynasty. Now, Joe Montana is bringing the architects of that legendary team back together for one more night. The quarterback who brought the Lombardi Trophy home four times is about to relive the nostalgia again. He’s gearing up for a special Super Bowl week to cherish the San Francisco 49ers’ arguably greatest season. But he’s not alone in walking down memory lane. Dive in to know the full details.

“Excited to take the stage with my Super Bowl XXIV teammates as we relive memories from our 1989 championship season,” the former quarterback’s caption read. “Join us February 3rd for Night of Champions at the Orpheum Theatre. Get your tickets now at www.broadwaysf.com.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Montana (@joemontana) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Joe Montana shared an Instagram post that instantly caught the attention of 49ers fans. He and other prominent players from San Francisco will reunite in a televised career move for a live event called Night of Champions. The gathering will take place at the Orpheum Theatre just five days before Super Bowl LX on February 3, 2026. The players joining the former QB include offensive tackle Harris Barton, wide receiver John Taylor, safety Ronnie Lott, cornerback Eric Wright, and fullback Tom Rathman.

The event will take the Niners fans back to their team’s remarkable 1989 season. That year, the 49ers closed the regular season with a league-best 14-2 record. It’s the very season that ended with an epic finale that saw Montana’s team edging out the Denver Broncos 55-10. It marked the largest margin of victory in the history of the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Montana was at the center of this massive blowout with his stellar 5-touchdown performance, earning the third and last MVP award of his career.

The former quarterback has won four Super Bowls with the 49ers, but this one stands out in the franchise’s history. For many fans, it remains the gold standard of 49ers football. As for the event, attendees can expect their favorite Niner to share behind-the-scenes stories and locker room moments from that historic campaign. The event is powered by Visa and BroadwaySF, with ESPN’s Chris Berman set to moderate the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omaha Productions, which is managing the event, showed its enthusiasm by commenting, “Can’t wait👏”

Meanwhile, Joe Montana’s announcement comes just days after he teased another big event during Super Bowl week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Joe Montana announces another pre-Super Bowl appearance

The year has just started, but Montana is already dealing with a tight, eventful schedule. First, his 2022 docuseries Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure hit the streaming platform Peacock on January 6. Now, he’ll be making another appearance in the same week as the Night of Champions event. Last week, he took to Instagram to share that he’ll be part of an event powered by Gold Bar Whiskey.

The 69-year-old has been the face of the San Francisco-based liquor brand for a while and has collaborated on multiple occasions. In a clip, Montana revealed shared details of the three-day celebration, which will kick off on February 5 at the Gold Bar Distillery in Alameda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three days, one iconic setting,” the post’s caption reads. “With an outdoor football field overlooking the San Francisco skyline, championship alumni, nonstop entertainment, and surprises around every corner – this is the place to be for the Big Game Weekend.”

The menu at the event includes barbecue-style tailgate food and cocktails. There will also be nightly concerts, but the artist lineup is still under wraps. Fans can find the link to book tickets on Montana’s Instagram bio. For Joe Montana fans, this event offers a rare opportunity to see him in person and celebrate the sport.