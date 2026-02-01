49ers Legend Merton Hanks Issues Statement on Rumors of Being Diagnosed With Dementia

Essentials Inside The Story Merton Hanks recently found himself at the center of unexpected rumors.

The retired defender continues to stay active in football.

Recent posts show him enjoying some family time.

A disturbing rumor has forced 49ers great Merton Hanks to publicly defend his own health. The 57-year-old recently took to social media to address the dementia claims, delivering a brief message on his well-being after a decorated nine-year NFL career and more than two decades working in the league’s front office.

“Thanks for updating me. Yes, this is a complete lie,” he tweeted on X, addressing the rumor of him having dementia. “The Lord is Good and I am healthy with sound mind and body. Best! Merton.”

Merton served as a safety for the 49ers, where he played for most of his career since arriving in 1991. After eight seasons with the Niners, he moved to the Seattle Seahawks before retiring the following year. He retired from the league, amassing 496 tackles, 33 interceptions, ten fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns. Moreover, his excellence earned him four Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod.

Despite his on-field impact, there is no record of Hanks sustaining any serious head injuries, such as a concussion or a skull fracture. Further, there are no credible reports that link him to dementia or other severe brain conditions. In fact, Hanks began a new career after his 1999 retirement. He worked in the NFL office for over a decade, eventually serving as Vice President of Football Operations and Compliance since 2011.

Before taking on the role, he acted as co-chair of the NFL College Relations and Campus Visitation Committee. Moreover, he had also worked in the Football Operations and Consumer Products departments for eight years. In 2016, Hanks left the NFL and was named Senior Associate Commissioner at Conference USA, further bolstering his authority off the field. Interestingly, the rumors surfaced just weeks after Hanks had a cozy holiday stretch with his family.

Merton Hanks celebrates the holidays surrounded by family

Merton Hanks’ social media suggests he leads an active life and shares a deep bond with his family, especially his wife and daughter. This Christmas, the Hanks had a little outdoor celebration, or at least a photo shoot. The Super Bowl champion shared a post on Instagram just a day after the holiday.

The picture featured Merton with a bunch of women, including his wife, Marva, with trees and a bright blue sky filling the background. He can be seen wearing a long, beige double-breasted overcoat with a patterned tie underneath. He paired it with white trousers and brown shoes, giving an overall vintage look.

“Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 and Happy Holidays from the Hanks family!” the post’s caption reads.

Further, Hanks rang in the new year with a sweet family post. His caption suggested the Hanks were hanging out in SoHo, a neighborhood in New York known for its swanky chain stores and high-end art galleries. The photograph showed the family smiling at the camera as they all posed outside a building. Later on the same day, he shared another post coming straight from Washington DC.

In the picture, the Hanks are sitting around a small circular table, covered in menu flyers. Again, the family was all smiles as they posed for the camera.

“Always good to see our God Kids doing well in the New Year! Happy New Year in 2026!🎉” he wrote in the caption.

While false news about Merton Hanks circulates online, his recent message and these posts make it clear that he’s in good shape.