49ers Legend Steve Young Makes Shedeur Sanders Announcement Before Pro Bowl

Shedeur Sanders didn’t post many exciting stats in his rookie season. But what he does have now is a Pro Bowl selection, fueled by massive fan love. And the Cleveland Browns quarterback got an extra boost when AFC coach Steve Young made a special announcement for the young QB ahead of the big game.

“Slinging it with Shedeur 🏈,” Steve Young captioned the Instagram Reel showing him and Shedeur on the practice field.

In the clip, Shedeur playfully pushed the 49ers legend. The fun moment captured the excitement building around Sanders as Pro Bowl week kicked off. Young made it crystal clear he’s backing Shedeur despite the critics slamming the rookie for earning a spot with average numbers.

Interestingly, Steve Young once shared the turf with Deion Sanders back in 1994. That year, Young led the 49ers to a dominant Super Bowl XXIX win over the San Diego Chargers, 49-26.

However, for Shedeur, the 2025 season started rough, with him warming the bench as a backup option. Things changed in Week 12 when Dillon Gabriel suffered an injury that sidelined him. Shedeur stepped up as the starter, and former head coach Kevin Stefanski finally named him the starter for the rest of the season.

Shedeur wrapped up his starts with a 3-4 record, 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, a completion rate over 56%, and, unfortunately, ten interceptions. Yet, the Browns’ QB snagged the Pro Bowl nod anyway, thanks to Drake Maye, who made it to the Super Bowl.

“Thank you, God. I’m beyond excited and extremely grateful for all the love and support from the coaches, players, and fans,” Sanders said in a statement. “This wouldn’t be possible without the support behind me. Still plenty of work to do.”

Now, Shedeur has jumped into Pro Bowl practices, gearing up for the games. If he shines and takes home the win, he’ll create history, something even his legendary father never did in his career.

Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl selection: What it means for the rookie QB

Despite being labeled QB4 all season long, Shedeur silenced the critics in a big way. After arriving for Pro Bowl Games, he’s become “one of the most in-demand players for autographs and photos,” according to Marca. Fans can’t get enough of the rookie sensation.

Shedeur has already surpassed his father in the Pro Bowl race by earning a selection in his very first year. If he wins it, that would go even beyond what Deion achieved in his career, as Coach Prime didn’t get his Pro Bowl nod until his third season.

Apart from that, Shedeur has etched his name in the history books. He became the first Browns quarterback to reach the Pro Bowl since 2008, when Derek Anderson got in for his stellar 2007 campaign.

The Pro Bowl Games kick off on Tuesday, February 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Fans who voted Shedeur in will be cheering hard for him to excel. But only time will tell if the Browns QB can bring home the ultimate nod.