49ers Paid Tribute to Legendary QB Months After His Passing as John Brodie’s Daughter Pens Emotional Message

Months after the passing of John Brodie – the San Francisco 49ers‘ first NFL MVP and a franchise record-holder whose No. 12 has been retired since 1973 – the team has honored his memory with a tribute. While reminiscing about the tribute, Brodie’s daughter, Diane, shared a personal message on her father’s legacy and what the latest recognition meant to her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What a beautiful tribute❤️ My dad passed a few months ago and the 49ers are wearing his number 12 on their helmets this season to honor him. I have no doubt he’s in the huddle whispering in their ears! 49er faithful forever❤️ I miss you dad,” Diane captioned an Instagram Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diane, John Brodie’s third child, married to former NFL quarterback Chris Chandler, recently noticed the 49ers’ QB Mac Jones’ helmet, with No. 12 written on it.

John Brodie passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, January 23, 2026. He died peacefully in Solana Beach, California, surrounded by family. His health had declined since a stroke in October 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Francisco 49ers had shared a message at that time and also included a touching statement from Co-Chairman Dr. John York.

“As a kid, my 49ers fandom began by watching John play quarterback on television. He displayed an incredible commitment towards his teammates and his support of the organization never wavered after his playing days. John became a dear friend of mine, and he will always be remembered as an important part of 49ers history,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following John Brodie’s passing, the 49ers added a special memorial decal featuring Brodie’s iconic No. 12 to the back of their helmets. This gesture is reserved for the absolute titans of the organization, ensuring his presence remained with the team on the field.

Not just that, Brodie’s number has been officially retired by the franchise since 1973. However, the only exception came in 2006, when former quarterback Trent Dilfer requested and received Brodie’s personal blessing to temporarily wear the No. 12 jersey during his brief stint with San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exception underscores Brodie’s standing within the organization.

Brodie spent his entire 17-year NFL career (1957–1973) with the San Francisco 49ers, winning the 1970 NFL MVP award (the first QB to win the award for the franchise) after leading the team to their first division championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of his career, Brodie finished with 31,548 passing yards and 214 touchdowns in 201 regular-season games. However, following the end of the 1973 season, the legendary signal caller called it quits on his playing career.

For his long-term service and loyalty, ven the San Francisco 49ers honored John Brodie by selecting him as a charter member of the 49ers Hall of Fame alongside 16 other foundational franchise legends (such as Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, and Bill Walsh) to anchor their legacy.