Steve Young Sends Strong Message to Robert Saleh on Struggling 49ers Defense With Playoffs Approaching

Essentials Inside The Story Steve Young isn’t convinced Robert Saleh’s defense matches the 49ers’ record.

Defensive metrics explain why confidence hasn’t followed San Francisco’s win total.

With playoffs near, pressure mounts on Saleh to prove fixes translate fast.

A double-digit win number has not impressed the San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young. With a 10-4 record this season, the 49ers appear to be the team to beat in the offseason, but Young has pointed out that something is still not quite right with the group. Furthermore, it is easy to get distracted by their offensive talent and record, but Young is laser-focused on the concerns he has with Robert Saleh’s defense.

While appearing on the KNBR podcast, Young aimed at Saleh’s defensive tactics, and when asked if he was worried about the defense, this is what he said:

“Yes. The fixtures are hard. Historically, to me, when you can’t stop the run… It’s obviously two things: stop the run and attack the quarterback, and we’re not doing either,” Young said. “And as you think about predatory NFL defenses, you see the best ones, they’re doing both and both really well.”

He continued, “So, it is a part of our game right now that we need to rally and the only way Robert can do anything… There’s some tactical things that can help and I’m not an expert but I’ve seen it where the tactics can throw some smoke screens up that could help but it won’t help long term because people in the NFL react so fast, it really becomes an inspiration. We need to inspire those seven guys to play with whatever they got left in the tank.”

Well, Steve Young knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the Super Bowl. The 64-year-old helped the 49ers to three championships in 13 seasons. Furthermore, what the two-time NFL MVP said is not wrong. We went through the 49ers’ defensive records, and they were underwhelming, to say the least.

A look at the 49ers’ defensive record this season

Steve Young has been watching the defensive trend all season long. Additionally, the metrics support him. This season, the 49ers have allowed 35 touchdowns on a 333.6 yards per defense average. This ranks them in 11th place in the league. Furthermore, they have also allowed 25 passes leading to touchdowns, averaging 227.6 yards allowed per pass (22nd in the league).

When it comes to rushing, the opponents have scored nine rush touchdowns, which brings the rush yards average to 106.1. Here’s more: the 49ers have a 56.8% red zone touchdown defense rate and a 38.2% third-down defense rate, ranking them 13th and 14th in the league, respectively.

With just three games left in the regular season, the 49ers will face the Indianapolis Colts, the Chicago Bears, and the Seattle Seahawks. As it stands, the 49ers have been given a 98% chance of making the playoffs, according to Ali Bhanpuri of the NFL.

However, to clinch the spot in Week 16, they would need to win against the Colts with or without Ricky Pearsall, and the Detroit Lions would need to lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers.