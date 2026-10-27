“A Lie”: Deion Sanders Hits Back After Former Colleague Reveals $50K Offer to Silence Critics

Deion Sanders has never been one to shy away from a fight with his critics, whether they question his coaching decisions or Colorado’s results on the field. But a claim from someone in his own circle has now put Coach Prime on the defensive. His longtime videographer, Christopher Neely, alleged that Sanders offered $50,000 to critics to stop mentioning him for a year. The Colorado coach quickly dismissed the claim.

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“This is a lie, but God bless you all. Y’all know me and have known me for years. When has it appeared that I’ve EVER cared what a man or woman has said about me? My son does my videos, and Neely is a friend,” Sanders wrote on X on Tuesday.

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Neely, known as Uncle Neely, made the claim during an appearance on BuffBoys Live. He suggested that some commentators had built audiences and earned money by talking about Sanders.

“For the most part, the people that attack him wouldn’t be making the money they were making if he wasn’t here to attack,” Neely said. “Which is why he told some of them, ‘Hey man, let’s just do this. I give you $50,000 to not mention my name for a year.’ And ain’t nobody took the deal yet…And you love talking about this man so much, and you make so much talking of this man that you turned the deal down.”

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Sanders offered a different account when reporters asked him about the remarks at his weekly news conference. “That was a joke,” he said on Tuesday, explaining that he had made a hypothetical comment about paying people not to mention him.

“I would never offer a man money. I don’t give a darn what you say about me,” Sanders added.

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He said criticism has followed him for much of his life and insisted the exchange was about people profiting from his name and brand. There is no public confirmation that a serious offer was made.

The timing has only added to the attention. Colorado has lost five straight games and entered Week 8 at 2-5, with the team struggling to meet the expectations that followed Sanders’ arrival in Boulder.

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After a 9-4 campaign in 2024, the Buffaloes fell to 3-9 last season, and another difficult year has intensified questions about the direction of the program.

Since joining Colorado in 2023, Sanders has rarely been out of the headlines. His bold moves and blunt comments have made him a popular topic in college football. Some fans like the attention he brings to Colorado, while others have grown frustrated with the team’s results.

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His clashes with the media are not new. In 2024, Sanders refused to take questions from a Denver Post columnist, Sean Keeler, and the university barred the reporter from asking questions at media events. Sanders defended his approach by arguing that he was responding to what he viewed as persistent negativity.

Sanders says he ignores outside criticism, but Colorado’s losing streak will keep the spotlight on him.