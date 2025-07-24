Aaron Donald didn’t just walk away from football—he sprinted into retirement at 33, leaving defenders in the dust, one last time. The Rams legend wrapped up a decade-long dominance with 111 career sacks, good enough for 28th all-time in NFL history. Three Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy later, Donald’s secret wasn’t just raw talent—it was his relentless offseason grind, which fueled his sustained success. While other players hit the couch after Super Bowl victories, Donald stayed locked in. His fitness obsession never took a break, even during supposed downtime. Now retired, he’s channeling that same intensity into new sports pursuits.

Aaron Donald traded his pass rush moves for pickleball, whose market value is at USD 1.5 billion, smashes this Wednesday. The retired Rams superstar posted Instagram footage that looked like he’d been wielding a paddle for years, not days. Every stroke carried that same devastating precision that terrorized NFL quarterbacks for a decade. “Pickleball my new hobby #greatness #ad99,” Donald captioned the post, flashing that trademark confidence. The man who accumulated 111 career sacks and grabbed three Defensive Player of the Year awards doesn’t do anything halfway. His pickleball game already shows the intensity that made him the 28th all-time sack leader in NFL history.

Moreover, Donald’s retirement journey hit a wild detour back in April. The NFL’s official X account dropped a video that sent shockwaves through football Twitter. There was AD, bench pressing 130-pound dumbbells in each arm like they were foam pool noodles. Between reps 12 and 13, he shot the camera a smile and wink that screamed, “I’ve still got it.” Fans also went absolutely nuts. “Too easy for him. Is he thinking of making a comeback?” became the rallying cry across social media. The footage sparked three months of comeback speculation that Donald couldn’t escape. His Super Bowl-winning form from 2021 felt within reach again.

But Donald shut down those dreams with brutal honesty last March. The conversation about returning to football brought out his raw truth about burnout and lost passion. “I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 [game] season, I just don’t got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more. I’m just, I’m burnt out,” Donald explained with the same directness that defined his playing style.

Those words carried weight from a player who dominated as a first-team All-Pro in eight of his ten seasons. Missing just one selection due to an 11-game 2022 injury, Donald established himself among the greatest defensive tackles ever. His Defensive Rookie of the Year award launched a career that peaked with that 2021 Super Bowl championship. Now at 34, Donald channels that championship drive into pickleball courts instead of football fields. But in football fields? Even in retirement, Aaron Donald’s shadow looms large over the Rams’ locker room.

Aaron Donald’s invisible hand still guides Rams’ defense

Aaron Donald’s retirement left a massive void in Los Angeles, but his fingerprints remain all over the Rams’ defensive line. The new crew of Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young stepped up where Donald left off. They’re not trying to be the next AD—they’re creating their own legacy while honoring his blueprint.

Turner carries Donald’s torch as the group’s emotional leader. Playing alongside the legend during his rookie year gave Turner a front-row seat to greatness. That relationship reached its peak during a game against Cleveland, when Turner finally hit his five-sack milestone for the season. The moment came during the My Cause, My Cleats game, where Turner honored a teammate lost to suicide.

Turner was pressing hard for that fifth sack when destiny intervened on the final drive, “I’ll tell you what sealed the deal. We’re playing versus the Browns, I was representing this amazing cause. One of my teammates passed by suicide and so I wore his jersey to the game while supporting the mental health foundation. Then boom, back to back I get one sack on my own and then I get the half sack with AD. That’s when we start skipping off the field and I realize I got a Rolex. Had to get five. So I got to five and AD got me the Rolex.”



Turner’s Rolex represents more than jewelry—it symbolizes Donald’s mentorship philosophy. Even Jared Verse, who missed playing with Donald, experienced the legend’s influence firsthand. During an offseason workout, the Rams legend apparently humbled Verse in the weight room, proving retirement didn’t soften his competitive edge. Donald’s impact transcends statistics. He created a culture of excellence that continues driving the Rams’ defensive success.